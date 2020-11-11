Woods named by judge to be district clerk

Robin Woods, Nocona, has been selected as the successor to Lesia Darden, who is retiring as district clerk at the end of the year.

Woods is a deputy district clerk now serving under Darden. She has been on the staff for two years.

The district clerk submitted her resignation effective Dec. 31. Woods will be sworn into office with other newly elected officials on Jan. 1 and will complete the two years remaining on the unexpired four-year term to which Darden was elected in 2018. Darden has served as district clerk since 2003.

Under state law a vacancy in the office is filled by an appointment made by District Judge Jack McGaughey.

