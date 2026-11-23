WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen approximately 17.6 million air travelers nationwide between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30. The agency projects it will screen more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on Sunday, Nov. 29, the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday period.

“At TSA, our highest priority is security,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “While our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines oversee other aspects of your journey, TSA is responsible for screening everyone safely and securely. DHS is ready to help ensure millions of American families can reach their loved ones as safely and securely as possible over the coming days. I also want to thank our patriotic TSA employees for working tirelessly to deliver on our homeland security mission during this busy holiday season.”

TSA encourages travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Travelers should allow additional time for parking, airline check-in, baggage drop and security screening. Before arriving at the checkpoint, travelers should review TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool and pack appropriately for screening.

“TSA is prepared to handle the increased passenger volumes expected during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period while maintaining our focus on security,” said TSA Administrator David P. Cummins. “I am grateful to the TSA employees who will work throughout the holiday to help ensure the traveling public reaches their destinations safely. A little preparation by passengers can help make the screening process more efficient for everyone.”

TSA offers the following tips as passengers plan their holiday travel:

Have valid identification: Bring your REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport or other acceptable form of identification and have it ready to present to the TSA officer at the checkpoint entrance.

Bring your REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport or other acceptable form of identification and have it ready to present to the TSA officer at the checkpoint entrance. Review TSA travel tips : Check TSA’s top travel tips for an efficient and successful trip through security this holiday season.

Check TSA’s top travel tips for an efficient and successful trip through security this holiday season. Enroll in TSA PreCheck®: Children age 17 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian through TSA PreCheck lanes at no additional cost when eligible. Review the guidelines before traveling.

Have questions about airport security? Text 275-872 (“AskTSA”). Live assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and a virtual assistant is available 24/7. Travelers can also contact the AskTSA team on X, Facebook Messenger and Apple Business Chat.

Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions may contact TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227 to request assistance at the TSA checkpoint. For general information, visit TSA.gov.