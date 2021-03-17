Indians lose shootout 18-13

The Nocona Indians lost a high scoring non-district game to Callisburg on Friday.

The Wildcats won the shootout 18-13 in extra innings despite the Indians getting out to a big lead early in the game.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as Colton Russell drove in Trey Pepper on a sacrifice fly ball.

Nocona then scored 10 runs in the second inning thanks to RBIs from Carlos Castro, Miguel Olivares, Vinit Patel, Russell, Kooper Hansard and Try Presley. The Indians led 11-1 heading into the third inning and looked to be on the verge of run ruling Callisburg in three innings with another batch of runs.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats hit back. Callisburg scored six runs thanks to four hits, four walks and one fielding error, cutting the lead to 11-7.

Nocona did get one run back as Olivares was able to lead off getting on base and then scoring thanks to two errors. The Indians still had a good lead 12-7 heading into the fourth inning.

The Wildcats first two batters in the inning were able to get on base thanks to fielding errors. Both were allowed to score later in the inning thanks to a sacrifice fly ball and a passed ball, cutting the score to 12-9.

Nocona looked like it was going to add to its lead as Presley and Castro had back-to-back one out hits, but they were left stranded.

The teams exchanged a scoreless fifth inning, both teams able to get one base runner on.

The sixth inning was where the Wildcats took the lead. Three fielding errors, a single and a hit batter allowed Callisburg to score four runs, taking a 13-12 lead.

Nocona was able to load the bases up and looked to either tie or take back the lead. Unfortunately, a batter struck out to end the sixth inning.

The Indians were able to prevent the Wildcats from scoring in the seventh inning despite an error allowing a base runner on with two outs.

Pepper drew a lead off walk for Nocona, but it looked like the game was about to end. The next two batters struck out and Pepper remained at first base.

Down to the final out, Pepper successfully stole second base before Wesley Murphy hit a single to move him to third base.

Hansard then hit a groundball to first base, but a fielding error allowed Pepper to score and tie the game up at 13-13.

The game went to extra innings, but unfortunately that would be the end of good news for Nocona.

The Wildcats scored five runs thanks to four hits, one fielding error and one dropped third strike to take the lead up to 18-13.

Despite Castro leading off with a single along with Olivares being hit by a pitch and Pepper also getting a hit, Nocona did not have enough juice to come back as it lost the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.