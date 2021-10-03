Lady Indians win five games

The Nocona Lady Indians softball team played in their final tournament at Hirschi last weekend as they gear up for the start of district play this week.

The Lady Indians went 5-1 during three days of play, getting valuable experience while also having great success.

Nocona first played Quanah Thursday morning. The Lady Indians were behind after the first inning 2-1, but retook the lead by scoring one run in the second and third innings.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Nocona added four runs in the fifth inning so the final score was 7-2.

Tobi Cable led the team with two RBIs while Laci Stone struck out eight batters and allowed four hits on the mound.

The Lady Indians then played Gainesville in the early afternoon. The Lady Leopards took a 4-3 lead after the first inning.

They extended the lead to 6-3 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but Nocona scored four runs in the inning to take the lead 7-6.

Gainesville tied the score up scoring one run in the third inning, but the Lady Indians answered by scoring one run of their own to retake the lead 8-7. The game was called due to time and Nocona took the victory.

Cable again led the team, driving in five runs by hitting a double and a home run.

The Lady Indians started Friday morning playing Electra. The Lady Tigers were up 3-0 after three innings of play, Nocona started to come back.

The Lady Indians scored one run in the fourth innings to show some life on offense before rattling off four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead 5-3.

Nocona held Electra scoreless and the game was called after five innings to give the Lady Indians the win.

Paige James led the team with two RBIs and three hits while also getting the start on the mound and striking out six batters through three innings.

Nocona then played Haskell to finish Friday. It did not go well.

Haskell scored five runs in the opening inning to take the lead. Nocona would score five runs over the next three innings to eventually tie the score at 5-5 heading into the fourth inning.

Unfortunately, Nocona then had the “inning from hell,” allowing Haskell to score 10 runs in the fourth inning. The team could not equal that even with Nocona scoring one final run in the fourth inning before the game was called. The Lady Indians lost their first game of the tournament 15-6. Stone led the team with two RBIs in the game, but the team committed seven fielding errors.

Nocona’s first game on Saturday was against Olney. The Lady Indians started the game off strong scoring three runs in the opening inning to take the lead.

After a scoreless second inning, Nocona added four more runs in the third inning and two in the fourth inning before the game was called.

Thanks to pitchers Sydnee Mowery and Stone combining to throw a perfect game, the Lady Indians won in a shutout 9-0.

Laney Yates, Logan Patterson and Cable each drove in two runs each during the game. The only blemishes on defense came from three fielding errors that allowed the Lady Cubs to get on base.

Nocona ended the tournament with a game against Seymour. The Lady Indians again started the game strong, scoring three runs to take the early lead.

The Lady Panthers fought back to score one run in the second inning to cut into the lead. Nocona would extend the lead to 5-1 in the third inning by scoring two more runs. The team would hold that lead until the game was called midway through the fifth inning.

Kamryn Weaver and Logan Patterson each drove in two runs to lead the team while Stone got the victory on the mound pitching through three innings.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.