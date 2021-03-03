NGH readies vaccine clinic for March 12

Nocona General Hospital will conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1-5 p.m. on March 12.

The clinic will be at the First Baptist Church of Nocona Family Life Center, 511 Cooke Street.

Call 940-825-2037 to schedule an appointment. Phones will be answered weekdays beginning March 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If lines are not answered right away, allow time to ring or hang up and call back. There will not be a busy signal or voice mail.

This clinic is open for county residents in Texas Phase 1B which is people age 65 and older or people age 16 and up with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes or COPD.

Visit noconageneral.com to download and complete a Moderna vaccine packet prior to your appointment if possible.

The number of COVID vaccine doses shipping to Texas providers continues to climb with 676,280 first doses allocated to the state by the federal government for March 1. However, once again Montague County is left out of the supply chain with no allocation.

Read the full story on this week’s vaccine allocation and case statistics in the mid-week Bowie News.