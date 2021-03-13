Nocona boys win hosted tournament

The Nocona golf team competed well at the hosted Norman Waters Invitational tournament.

The Nocona boys finished first overall out of six teams while the girl’s team finished third overall.

Bodie Davis finished first for the Indians with a score of 92, placing him in third place individually. Casen Harris was second shooting 96, Cooper Waldrip third shooting 99 and Charlie Fuller fourth shooting 105.

For the Lady Indians Cobi Womack finished first with a score of 107. Meg Kirkpatrick followed with a score of 111 with Laci Stone not far behind with a score 114. Laney Yates rounded out the final score shooting 137.

Coach Colby Schniedrjan was proud of both teams for doing well.

With most players having ample experience playing at Indian Oaks Golf Course growing up, it was a good time showing that experience.