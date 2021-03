A joint project between the Bowie Public Library and the City Parks Department was launched last week asThe Story Walk in the Park was unveiled. Library Director Beth Hiatt conducted the first story walk for children and their families to introduce the new program located in Pelham Park.

The Story Walk begins in northern Pelham Park near the children’s playground and follows a series of 11 placards containing the story. “Clap Your Hands,” by Lorinda Bryan Cauley was the debut story. A new story will go up each month. Families can follow the trail, read the story and do the activities in the storyboard. (News photos by Barbara Green)