Bowie Stronger Street Fest planned

May 22, 2020 was a date that Bowie will not soon forget.

One year later Bowie Community Development, those impacted by the EF-1 tornado, and those recovering are putting together a tornado recovery reunion: “We Are #BowieStrong(er) Street Fest” on May 22, 2021 starting at 4 p.m.

The event will include free live musical performances by chart topping Melissa Brooke along with local artists: Don Wade, Kim Cantwell and Kim Williams, as well as some gospel tunes by KNTX personality Wendy Hill.

The event also will host Rondall and Judy Duncan, Bud and Pat Hooper, Tom Salata, Doyle Shaw and fiddling accompaniment on the main stage located in the Creative Cakes parking lot at 104 North Smythe Street.

