BISD hires two new assistant principals

Bowie Independent School District Trustees hired two new assistant principals following an executive session in a called meeting May 13.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said Dr. Adam Bell will replace Tara Francis as assistant principal at Bowie High School. Francis is leaving to take a job in Frisco. She came to the district in October 2020.

Annalyssa Elledge will be the new assistant principal at Bowie Intermediate. Enlow said the counselor position is being replaced with an assistant principal. Nicholas Konen is the present counselor and will be leaving the district.

