Bowie rink hockey finishes first

The Bowie Rink Hockey Club traveled to the Tom Osborne Invitational tournament in Colorado Springs, CO. during the Memorial Day weekend.

The ladies’ team ended up winning the tournament while the coed silver team unfortunately wasn’t so lucky.

The teams had to play six games on Saturday for a chance to play for hardware on Sunday.

The ladies team made it to Sunday’s championship game playing the number one seed from San Diego.

The ladies had lost to the team the day before 5-3, but with fresh legs Bowie easily won 8-0.

