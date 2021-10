The Bowie Community Development Board President Traci Robertson, Piston Heads Auto Club member Donna Ballew and City Liaison Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented Larry Davidson, owner of the light blue 1960 Ford Ranch Wagon with the Tom Ballew Memorial Award. This award represents the BCDB’s choice honoring the late Tom Ballew, who worked with both groups to make the community a happy place.

(Photo by Cindy Roller)