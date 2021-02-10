Prairie Valley hosts cross country meet

Prairie Valley hosted its cross country meet on Wednesday with runners from Saint Jo, Bellevue and three other schools competing as well.

The Prairie Valley boy’s finished second overall as the Bulldogs top three runners Eli Croxton, Tyler Winkler and Michael Cole finished third, fourth and fifth. The Bulldogs’ top five runners were rounded out by Konner Ritchie (15) and Isaac Yeargin (18).

Coach Seth Stephens has hopes his team can do well at the upcoming district meet if his team’s health continues to improve.

“We have had some tough breaks with injuries a couple of races in a row, but our guys aren’t giving up,” Stephens said. “Hopefully, if we can get healthy, we’ll be in position to have a good team race at district.”

The Lady Bulldogs top runner Linzie Priddy finished first by more than 30 seconds with a time of 13:50.

Prairie Valley’s top five runners also included Karagan Ritchie (7), Natalee Young (12), Makaylee Gomez (13) and Veronica Gutierrez (16).

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought her runners ran well though there was some surprises with the finish order.

“My runners did not finish in the order I expected, but that was a good surprise,” Carpenter said. “My younger runners are really stepping up and competing for one of the top spots on the team.”

The Saint Jo boy’s team finished third overall with top runner Collin Thomas finishing second with a time of 18:26. The team’s top five runners also included Devin Stewart (6), Kile Thurman (8), Jayden Curty (11) and Brice Durham (21).

On the girl’s side Aubrey Morman finished 14th with a time of 17:20 and Kate Sherwin finished 23 with a time of 19:25.

Coach Lyndon Cook thought his team ran well, but the results could have been better if some runners were not missing with injuries.

“It another good run for all the athletes as we were able to cut down on our times in some key spots,” Cook said. “If we were running with our full roster I would have liked to think we could have come home with the team championship.”

There is one more meet scheduled before the district meet. Prairie Valley is set to race at the district preview in Bowie on Oct. 6. Saint Jo is planning to go to a meet in Muenster on Oct. 6.

To see results from high school runners from Prairie Valley, Saint Jo and Bellevue, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.