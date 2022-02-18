January 17, 1937 – February 15, 2022

NOCONA – Wanda Fleming, 85, died on Feb. 15, 2022 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church in Terral, OK officiated by Rick Tarpley. A private family interment will take place at a later date.

Fleming was born on Jan. 17, 1937 in Roswell, NM to William Anderson Beverage and Onetta Booher Beverage Atteberry. She worked many jobs in her life and her last job was as a bookkeeper at a hospital. She married Troy Fleming in May of 1953 in Nocona and preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2000. They were together for 47 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Gary and Rodney Fleming; brothers, Jim and Sam Beverage, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her son, Kendell Fleming, Nocona; sister, Jo Cross, Stoneburg; two grandsons and one great-grandson.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are entrusted by the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.