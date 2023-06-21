SPORTS
Athletes compete in Oil Bowl
The 86th Oil Bowl all-star games were the last hurrah for 12 recently graduated athletes from Montague County on Friday and Saturday.
Playing with and against some of the best athletes in the Wichita Falls area and getting to put on their old high school jersey or helmet one last time super ceded anything they did during their final competition.
First played was the girl’s basketball game on Friday night at Rider High School. Both Bowie’s Maddie Mandela and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez played for the east team.
Followed that night was the boy’s basketball game which had the most county athletes playing in the game. Both Bowie guards Brody Armstrong and A.J. Whatley played for the west team (the team selecting doesn’t make sense) while Saint Jo forward Brice Durham and Prairie Valley guard Tyler Winkler played for the east team.
On Saturday the all-star volleyball games started in the afternoon.
The first was the small school game which featured three girls from the county playing. Long time district rivals, Prairie Valley’s Karagan Ritchie and Gold-Burg’s Sadie Whitaker played on the west team with girls from state champion Windthorst and Christ Academy.
Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore played for the east team headlined by girls from state runner-up Lindsay.
In the football game, from Montague County the east team had Nocona players Arturo Garcia, Bodie Davis and Dayson Elliott playing mostly on the defensive side.
They also were coached by head coach Blake Crutsinger, defensive coordinator Zach Denson and special teams coordinator Payton Betts one last time as well.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Oil Bowl Interviews
SPORTS
Jim Bowie Days 4D barrel racing starts week
The first night of rodeo events at Bowie’s arena on Monday night was for barrel racing enthusiasts.
As a part of Jim Bowie Day’s celebration, the 4D barrel racing always attracts a lot of competition from riders looking to compete at any of the four different divisions.
On Monday night, the competition was 91 riders strong but in the end only four in each division walked away with some prize money.
In the 4D competition, Maddie Ferguson took home first place with a time of 17.234 seconds and won $152. In the 3D division, Cambra Smith finished first with a time of 16.711 seconds and earned $202.
In the 2D crowd, Davie King won the division with a time of 16.204 and won $303. Finally, in the 1D division, it was Alexi McQuarie who had the fastest run of the night with a time of 15.690 seconds and took home $354.
To see top four finishers in each division and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
JBD has rodeo action six days next week
The Jim Bowie Days celebration has a full week of activities, but also six nights worth of action at the rodeo arena.
It is set to open on Monday night with the 4D Open Barrel racing. There is a 75% payback and $500 additional money added this year. Buckles will go to the winners in 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D divisions.
To sign-up, the books will be open that day until noon, with the number to test being 940-366-2812 that day. Runs will start at 7:30 p.m. and go until they are done. Dragging of the dirt will take place after every five runs to keep the arena fresh.
Tuesday and Wednesday nights are when the youth rodeo is happening. The first night will be speed events while night two will include all roping events. On both nights events will start at 7 p.m. and it is open for kids aged 4-19. There will also be mutton bustin’ on each night.
The books will open for all youth rodeo events from 6-9 p.m. on June 19, texting the number 940-577-9740 to sign-up.
Those wishing to enter the Jim Bowie Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ can register from 1 a.m. to noon on June 20. Text only to 940-366-2812.
They will compete Thursday and Friday, with the top winners going in a final ride at Saturday night’s rodeo.
The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., with mutton bustin’ checking in at 6:30 p.m. It will feature all of the traditional rodeo events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble. Rodeo slack will follow the main performance.
Friday night’s performance also will start at 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. check-in for mutton bustin’. There also will be royalty introductions. Following the rodeo, Richard Beverage is scheduled to perform starting at 9:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center. It will cost $5 to see the concert.
Saturday night’s performance again will start at 7:30 p.m., though there will be a 6:30 p.m. check in time for the top six mutton bustin’ riders. The new Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss will be crowned to start the rodeo before the action begins.
Afterwards, Tin Rivers will perform a concert at 9:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center to wind down all of the festivities of the week.
