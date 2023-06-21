Jim Bowie Days 4D barrel racing starts week

The Jim Bowie Days celebration has a full week of activities, but also six nights worth of action at the rodeo arena.

It is set to open on Monday night with the 4D Open Barrel racing. There is a 75% payback and $500 additional money added this year. Buckles will go to the winners in 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D divisions.

To sign-up, the books will be open that day until noon, with the number to test being 940-366-2812 that day. Runs will start at 7:30 p.m. and go until they are done. Dragging of the dirt will take place after every five runs to keep the arena fresh.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights are when the youth rodeo is happening. The first night will be speed events while night two will include all roping events. On both nights events will start at 7 p.m. and it is open for kids aged 4-19. There will also be mutton bustin’ on each night.

The books will open for all youth rodeo events from 6-9 p.m. on June 19, texting the number 940-577-9740 to sign-up.

Those wishing to enter the Jim Bowie Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ can register from 1 a.m. to noon on June 20. Text only to 940-366-2812.

They will compete Thursday and Friday, with the top winners going in a final ride at Saturday night’s rodeo.

The rodeo opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., with mutton bustin’ checking in at 6:30 p.m. It will feature all of the traditional rodeo events along with an FFA calf scramble and children’s calf scramble. Rodeo slack will follow the main performance.

Friday night’s performance also will start at 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. check-in for mutton bustin’. There also will be royalty introductions. Following the rodeo, Richard Beverage is scheduled to perform starting at 9:30 p.m. in the Bowie Community Center. It will cost $5 to see the concert.

Saturday night’s performance again will start at 7:30 p.m., though there will be a 6:30 p.m. check in time for the top six mutton bustin’ riders. The new Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss will be crowned to start the rodeo before the action begins.

Afterwards, Tin Rivers will perform a concert at 9:30 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center to wind down all of the festivities of the week.