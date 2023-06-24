COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading kids giving back to Advanced Rehab residents
This week’s Bowie Library Summer Reading program continues its theme of giving back to the community with Advanced Rehab Day.
Youngsters will be making cards and fleece lap blankets for home residents. Programs start at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center each Tuesday in June and July.
The programs are free and open to children through age 12. Remember to continue reading and fill out your reading log.
Children can pick up their reading logs at the library and they are encouraged to keep the log in order to receive prizes at the end.
Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.
Dancing to the Stars funds distributed to event partners
It was a big day for Bowie Rotary Club as the members recently presented donation checks to their partners in Dancing to the Stars this year. A total of $55,935 was raised at the spring event and after expenses nearly $37,000 was dispersed. Rotarians Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw and Janis Crawley stand with members of the North Central Texas College Foundation Board, Debbie Sharp, Linda Fitzner, Beth Hiatt, Nancy Blackmon and Cindy Roller. The funds will go toward scholarships to for county NCTC students.
Bowie Rotarians Randy West, Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw, Janis Crawley, Joseph Delgado, JR Rogers and Kory Hooks presented a check to Nocona Rotarians Amy Nunneley and Suzanne Storey. The Nocona club received $2,500 for their support of the event to be used for Nocona student scholarships or other club projects. The Bowie club will receive the remainder and use it for their various charitable projects and scholarships. (News photos by Barbara Green)
Child safety seat check June 26 in Bowie
Keep your child safe every time they ride in a car by attending a free car seat safety check from 4-7 p.m. on June 26 at 705 E. Greenwood in Bowie.
Attend a safe riders class and learn how to safely install and use a car seat from Faith Community Health System certified child passenger safety technicians. Qualifying families are eligible to receive a free car seat.
Register beforehand or drive-ups are welcome. Contact Brandi Bennett at 940-567-6633, ext. 226 with any questions.
Summer readers hear from beekeeper
Beekeeper Richard Eubanks visited with youngsters at the Bowie Summer Reading program on Tuesday. He showed the equipment he uses and explained how bees work.
Youngsters were able to decorate their own flower pots and then pick flower seeds to plant in them, hopefully to draw bees. (Photos by Barbara Green)
