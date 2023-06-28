SPORTS
JBD youth rodeo has good turnout
The Jim Bowie Days Youth Rodeo was split into June 20 and June 21 last week and had good competition for both local youth as well as some traveling from several states away.
After two nights of events, split between speed and roping contests, the all-around cowgirl was presented to Braeylyn Pursley and the all-around cowboy was Myles Turner.
While the first day’s speed events were split up into four age divisions, the second day’s roping events were split up into two age divisions.
Pursley was in the six and under division and while she was only old enough to participate in the speed events on the first night, she won all three events in her age division.
Turner competed in the 7-10 age division on the first night. He finished second in poles, third in barrel racing and first in goat-tie-down.
On the second night, he competed in the 13 and under division in breakaway roping and finished ninth.
To see a list of the top results in each event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Jim Bowie Days rodeo entertains
The Jim Bowie Days rodeo entertained big crowds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Bowie rodeo arena.
Put on by the United Professional Rodeo Association and stock from TNT Rodeo, the three nights of action gave the people of Bowie and the surrounding areas something to do as the sun started setting late in June.
Professional and amateur riders from near and fare competed, with only the best times coming away with the top prize money.
In bareback riding, Tyler Griffin won with a ride score 75.5.
Ranch bronc riding was won by Tucker Scott who scored 78 and saddle bronc was won by Jarrod Hammons who scored an 80.5.
Karen Little won the breakaway roping with a time of 2.37 seconds and Kylee Scribner won the barrel racing with a time of 15.195 seconds.
Colton Leech won steer wrestling with a time of 4.9 seconds while Briar White won the tie-down-roping with a time of 8.13 seconds.
Team roping had two teams take home the first place money as both Dale Martin/Cooper Vandiver and J.T. Prather/Tucker Menz each finished with a time of 4.9 seconds.
The finish each night was the bull riding which Qynn Anderson won with a score of 83.
Full results from the UPRA website are listed in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Look back at spring sports 2003
Welcome to a look back column that covers some of the highlights of Bowie High School spring athletics from 30 years ago.
Highlights include the Lady Rabbits basketball team battling Decatur in the playoffs, the girls’ powerlifting program sending its second lifter to the state meet and both the softball and baseball programs making the playoffs after good regular seasons.
The stories were written by Brian Cavallaro.
February 20, 2003, The Bowie News
Headline: Bowie ends season with area loss
Not given a chance in the world of upsetting or even playing with the number 12 ranked team in the state the Bowie Lady rabbits opened some eyes and turned some heads as they narrowly lost to the Decatur Eagles 37-40 in the Area round of the playoffs on Feb. 14.
The game had a strange twist of irony as the Eagles are coached by onetime Bowie great Rene Hanebutt who helped lead the Rabbits to the 1995 3A state championship under Coach Rennie Waldrop. Lady Rabbits Head Coach Diana Weber was an assistant coach on the ’95 team and was Hanebutt’s eighth grade coach.
The Rabbits opened the game sluggish as the pestilent Eagle press allowed the Rabbits just four points in the opening frame, while Decatur notched 11 on the scoreboard.
The Rabbits found a way through the press in the second period adding 11 of their own. The Eagles stayed in stride with Bowie accumulating 12 more before the halftime buzzer sounded to enter the half up 15-23 over the Rabbits.
“Their defensive quickness really hurt us in the first half, especially. We knew they were quick, and we talked about it after Tuesday’s win over Wylie. We even overloaded the floor with six players in practice. The fact of the matter is, you just can’t duplicate quickness. We just turned the ball over too many times they capitalized,” said Weber.
The third period mimicked the first as Bowie was limited to seven points while the Eagles pounded out 10 more to advance their lead to 22-33.
The Rabbits turned the table in the fourth scorching the Lady Eagles defense for 15 points while holding Decatur to seven.
The Rabbits were behind by 15 points at one time in the second half we turned on the boosters in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Mackenzi hit two three pointers in the fourth to start the frenzied rally and it gave Bowie a spark. With just over a minute to play, the score was tied.
“We missed three very important free throws in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over with about 18 seconds left we had to foul to stop the clock and they made their free throws,” said Weber.
Mackenzi Lee led the Rabbits with 15 followed by Ashley Fisher with six and Danielle Reaves and Cassie Winn with five apiece.
“I am very disappointed with the loss, but not with the way this team performed the entire year. They are true competitors and they never gave up, even sometimes when they had every reason to,” Webber added.
March 20, 2003, The Bowie News
Headline: Stine places fifth
Bowie High School senior Meghan Stine came home with the fifth place medal from the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s state meet on March 14.
Stine lifted a total of 685 pounds in the 123 pound weight division. She squatted 275 pounds, benched 120 pounds and deadlifted 290 to amass the total.
Amanda Silvas of Bishop was the winner of the weight class totaling 815 pounds to beat the nearest competitor by 85 pounds.
Saint Jo lifter Carlee Hofbauer repeated as Class A state champ lifting a total of 710 pounds.
To read the final two stories, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Oil Bowl Interviews
