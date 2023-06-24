Child safety seat check June 26 in Bowie

This week’s Bowie Library Summer Reading program continues its theme of giving back to the community with Advanced Rehab Day.

Youngsters will be making cards and fleece lap blankets for home residents. Programs start at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center each Tuesday in June and July.

The programs are free and open to children through age 12. Remember to continue reading and fill out your reading log.

Children can pick up their reading logs at the library and they are encouraged to keep the log in order to receive prizes at the end.

Between June 5 and July 25 the library will be collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After the Creature Teacher the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.