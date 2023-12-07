EDIBLES
Turn to whole grains for a nutritional boost
(Family Features) Nutritious eating, including smarter snacking, is an important way to protect your heart and maintain overall health and wellness. While many people understand the basics of healthy eating – avoiding too many sugary treats, for example – some are confused about important food categories that can impact nutrition.
According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, U.S. adults are least knowledgeable about refined vs. whole grains compared to other food categories like fruits, vegetables and proteins. Whole grains are, in fact, a key feature of the Association’s recommendations for a heart-healthy diet.
There are two types of grain products: whole grains, which contain the entire grain, and refined grains, which have been milled into a finer texture like flour or meal. Most adults, according to the survey, are able to distinguish whole vs. refined grains. However, there are a few misperceptions.
Most incorrectly believe multi-grain bread is a whole grain. Additionally, only 17% believe sorghum is an example of a whole grain when it is, in fact, a whole grain option. Whole grains like sorghum, oatmeal and brown rice are rich sources of dietary fiber, may improve blood cholesterol levels and provide nutrients that help the body form new cells, regulate the thyroid and maintain a healthy immune system.
These sweet, chewy Date Nut Granola Bars from the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, supported by the Sorghum Checkoff, are a perfect go-to snack for enjoying throughout the week. Popped sorghum adds a surprise ingredient for crunchy texture while dry-roasted oats and nuts provide a delicious, toasted flavor.
To discover more whole-grain recipes that can support a healthy heart, visit Heart.org/healthyforgood.
Date Nut Granola Bars
Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association and Sorghum Checkoff
Servings: 12 (1 bar per serving)
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1/4 cup almond slices or whole almonds, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup pitted dates
- 1/2 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup uncooked whole-grain sorghum
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup low-sodium peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line bottom and sides of 8-inch square baking pan with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- On large baking sheet, spread oats, almonds and pistachios in single layer. Bake 10-15 minutes, or until lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Let cool slightly.
- In food processor or blender, process dates and cranberries 1-1 1/2 minutes, or until chopped and clumpy. Transfer to large bowl.
- Put 2 tablespoons sorghum in silicone microwaveable bowl or clean, brown paper bag. If using microwaveable bowl, cover with lid. If using paper bag, roll shut and place on microwavable dinner plate with fold facing down. Microwave on high 2 minutes, or until there are more than 10 seconds between pops. Repeat with remaining sorghum, microwaving 1 1/2 minutes, or until more than 10 seconds between pops.
- Stir popped sorghum, oats, almonds and pistachios into date mixture.
- In small saucepan over low heat, heat honey and peanut butter 5 minutes, or until peanut butter is smooth and mixture is warmed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla and salt.
- Pour peanut butter mixture over date mixture, stirring to break into small clumps. Transfer half to baking pan. Using bottom of drinking glass or fingers lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, press down firmly to flatten and pack tightly so clumps adhere to each other. Repeat with remaining half. Freeze, covered, about 1 hour, to firm.
- Place cutting board over pan. Turn pan over. Discard plastic wrap. Using knife, cut into 12 bars. Refrigerate leftovers in airtight container up to 1 week.
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
EDIBLES
Summer of Caesar: Celebrate the season with salad charcuterie board
(Family Features) Summer celebrations come in many forms – backyard games, fun at the pool, time with family – but perhaps a favorite is enjoying fresh, delicious foods that are easy to prepare. Put a twist on the classic Caesar salad this summer with crunchy textures and energizing flavors to keep the excitement rolling all season long.
Capitalize on a food trend that’s all the rage with this easy-to-assemble Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board for a unique way to share a meal. Sliced chicken provides that familiar taste of grilled summer fare combined with hard-cooked eggs, fruits, veggies, cheese and crostini.
At the heart of the dish is the Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit, which provides a spin on traditional Caesar flavor by adding in bright notes of lemon. The kit features crisp iceberg lettuce, colorful and sweet dried cherries, crunchy Parmesan cheese crisps and lemon white wine Caesar dressing to bring a little sunshine to each bite.
A convenient, ideal bed for this salad charcuterie board, the kits can also be enjoyed as an easy summer salad on their own and are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores.
Visit FreshExpress.com for more mealtime inspiration and to find salad kits near you.
Chicken Caesar Salad Charcuterie Board
Prep time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
- 3 packages (9.1 ounces each) Fresh Express Twisted Lemon Caesar Chopped Salad Kits
- 2 pounds sliced grilled chicken
- 16 slices crostini
- 1 cup chopped hard-cooked eggs
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped apple
- 1 cup chopped tomato
- 1 cup shaved Romano cheese
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup golden raisins
- 1 lemon, sliced
- Place lettuce from salad kits in large bowl; place in center of large round cutting board or platter.
- Arrange sliced chicken and crostini around bowl of lettuce.
- Place salad dressings and toppings from salad kits in individual small bowls. Place eggs, celery, cucumber, red onion, apple, tomato, Romano cheese, pecans, raisins and lemon slices in individual small bowls.
- Arrange bowls in circle around lettuce, chicken and crostini.
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
EDIBLES
New ways to savor fresh-grilled summer seafood
(Family Features) Keep the grill cooking all summer long with a family favorite, seafood, and satisfy taste buds with fresh flavors hot off the grates. While some people assume seafood is challenging to cook, it can actually be an easy meal for home chefs of all skill levels.
To ensure your cookout is an unrivaled success, start with seafood that brings superior taste to the table. From crustaceans to a wide selection of unique-tasting oysters and sea scallops, mussels and clams, Maine Seafood offers something for all seafood lovers.
With a coastline that stretches 3,478 miles along the cold, clean North Atlantic, the state is home to a diversity of both wild-caught and farmed species.
Get inspired by these Maine Seafood grilling tips, sure to elevate your at-home seafood experience with the state’s superior taste and quality:
Littleneck Clams
Heat grill to medium-high heat then place littleneck clams directly on grill grates or in a single layer on a large baking pan. After 5-7 minutes on the grill, clams will begin to open. Without spilling juice, carefully place clams on a serving platter. Serve with melted butter or in pasta. Discard clams that don’t open.
Oysters
Place oysters cupped sides down directly on grill heated to medium-high. Cover the grill and cook until oysters open and meat is opaque and cooked through, about 5 minutes for smaller oysters and 8-10 minutes for larger ones. Place on a serving platter, remove top shells and run a sharp knife along insides of bottom shells to detach oysters. Top with garlic butter and serve with lemon.
Salmon
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat salmon dry; brush with olive oil and top with seasonings. Place salmon skin side down on grill grates and cook 6-8 minutes, or until meat turns opaque. You can also try a grill-safe cedar plank to infuse added flavor.
Haddock
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Pat haddock – flaky white fish that’s sweet and delicate – dry and brush with olive oil. Wrap fillets in aluminum foil with herbs and seasonings; completely seal with seam sides facing upward. Grill 8-10 minutes, or until meat turns opaque.
Lobster Tail
For a delicious twist this summer, enjoy these tender, tasty Grilled Lobster Tacos with vinegar slaw and cilantro lime crema.
For easy, delicious recipe inspiration and to order seafood straight to your door, visit SeafoodfromMaine.com.
Grilled Maine Lobster Tacos
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
Vinegar Slaw:
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 2/3 cup white sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 small head green cabbage, shredded or cut thinly (approximately 8 cups)
Cilantro Lime Crema:
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1 lime, zest only, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- kosher salt, plus additional to taste, divided
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Lobster Tacos:
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 large (4-6 ounces each) Maine Lobster tails, defrosted
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 small flour tortillas
- pico de gallo
- 1 lime, cut into wedges for serving
- To make vinegar slaw: In small saucepan over medium heat, heat apple cider vinegar, celery seeds, sugar and water; stir until sugar dissolves. In large bowl, pour mixture over cabbage; cover and refrigerate.
- To make cilantro lime crema: In blender, blend sour cream, cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, lime zest and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; refrigerate.
- To make lobster tacos: Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Brush grill grates with oil to prevent sticking. Using kitchen shears, cut lobster shells in half lengthwise. Place skewer through meat to prevent curling during cooking.
- Brush lobster meat with melted butter and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill lobster tails meat side down 5 minutes then flip.
- Brush meat again with butter and cook 5 minutes, or until opaque throughout. Cook to 140 F internal temperature.
- Remove meat from shells and cut into bite-sized chunks or leave whole, if desired.
- Place tortillas on grill 30-60 seconds per side, or until warmed and slightly brown.
- Add drained slaw to tortillas. Top with lobster meat, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce. Serve with lime wedges.
SOURCE:
Maine Seafood
EDIBLES
Dial up flavor with summer favorites
(Family Features) Turn up the heat this summer and spice your way to delicious warm-weather recipes by using subtle ingredients that bring out bold flavors in your favorite foods. Adding a taste-enhancing option to your repertoire – Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce – can make your summer get-togethers the talk of the neighborhood.
Cool off while enjoying mildly spicy dishes. Made with 100% natural chiles, lime juice, sea salt and a hint of apricot, Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce offers a unique sweet-and-spicy flavor without too much heat. Perfect for drizzling over fresh fruits and veggies like mango, pineapple, watermelon and more, it’s also commonly used to bring fruity, subtle spice to a wide variety of recipes including beverages and snacks, like smoothies, mangonadas, ice pops and cold drinks.
For example, in this Savory Mango Chamoy Daiquiri, the apricots create a fruity, tangy flavor that’s a nice, refreshing twist on a traditional drink.
Bringing a touch of heat to summer cookouts can be a breeze with mild hot sauces added to dishes like these Spiced Pork Ribs, which can be created start-to-finish in the oven or taken outside to sear on the grill. Just a handful of ingredients are required to season the ribs to spicy perfection before wrapping them in foil and letting your oven do the work.
The key ingredient for the right touch of subtle heat without being overwhelming is Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, a unique, flavorful addition to your cabinet that pairs well with savory snacks like tortilla chips, chicken wings, pizza and even micheladas. The lime is what makes it different from other hot sauces.
Made with 100% natural mild chiles, lime juice and sea salt without added sugars or coloring, it can be enjoyed by the whole family as a versatile way to enhance favorite foods with a mild but wild flavor.
Both recipes can be easily enhanced with a simple concept: just pair Tajín Clásico seasoning with either or both of the sauces to create unique flavor combinations, a tasty “mix it” tactic to add to your warm-weather menu and make it uniquely yours.
Find more recipes that crank up the heat this summer by visiting Tajín.com/us.
Spiced Pork Ribs
Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes
Servings: 6
- 2 racks (about 4 pounds) baby back ribs
- 1/4 cup Tajín Clásíco Seasoning
- 1/4 cup Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, plus additional for serving, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- lime wedges, for serving
- mashed potatoes or steamed rice, for serving (optional)
- Rub ribs with seasoning. Marinate at least 4 hours or overnight in refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 300 F. Combine hot sauce, oil and brown sugar; brush over both rib racks.
- Line baking sheet with double layer of aluminum foil with enough overhang to wrap foil around ribs.
- Lay ribs, bone side down, on foil-lined baking sheet. Wrap foil around ribs and seal. Place on baking sheet.
- Fill large baking dish or roasting pan with 2 inches of boiling water. Place on lower oven rack to keep ribs moist as they bake. Place ribs on middle oven rack.
- Bake 2 1/2-3 hours, or until meat is tender and just starting to fall off bone.
- Preheat broiler. Unwrap ribs and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 4-6 minutes on middle oven rack, or until lightly charred and caramelized.
- Serve with lime wedges and additional hot sauce.
- Serve with mashed potatoes or steamed white rice, if desired.
Savory Mango Chamoy Daquiri
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Rim Glass:
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce
- 2 tablespoons Tajín Clásico Seasoning
Drink:
- 4 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, divided
- 1 cup frozen mango cubes, plus additional for garnish, divided
- 1/3 cup natural syrup
- 3 ice cubes
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico Seasoning, for garnish
- To rim glass: Rim glass in chamoy hot sauce then seasoning.
- To make drink: Blend 3 tablespoons chamoy hot sauce, mango cubes, syrup, ice cubes and orange juice.
- In glass, pour remaining chamoy hot sauce.
- To serve, garnish with additional mango cubes and sprinkle with seasoning.
Tajín
Tajín
