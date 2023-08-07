Summer reading to show movie Tuesday

This week’s Bowie Library Summer Reading resumes at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. on July 11 with movie day.

The programs are free and open to children through age 12. At the July 19 program youngsters will be making appreciation banners and snacks for the local police and fire department staff. Summer reading wraps up with The Creature Teacher on July 25 as she brings the many unique animals for the children to see.

Moms and kids made lap robes and cards for residents at Advanced Rehab last week during summer reading. They made 91 blankets and 53 cards. (Photos by Barbara Green)

(Top) This mom and little girl work on a card placing stickers.