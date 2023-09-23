Chicken-scratch Sip & Stroll welcomes 35 participating stops

By BARBARA GREEN

Folks around the Bowie area may be familiar with the Baptist Bible Translators Institute after seeing their signs, but few may know its purpose or activities.

For the past 50 years, the BBTI has been a Baptist missionary training school that focuses not only on faith and spreading that word, but on learning how to communicate with all people. In a foreign land the people may have their own language and certainly their own culture. The missionary has to learn to communicate using both.

The staff, students, friends and supporters of BBTI will gather for a 50th birthday picnic at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. Located at 1664 John Roth Road, the group invites people to attend and reflect on the history and look to the future of the program. Please RSVP to assist with planning 872-5751.

The need

In the early 1970s, BBTI Founder and missionary George Anderson took a trip to the Tlapaneco Indian area of Guerrero, Mexico. He became frustrated as he tried to minister in Spanish to a group of Indian people whose understanding of the language was limited.

