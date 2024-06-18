June 21 deadline for nominating Yard of the Month

Nominations will be taken through June 21 for the June Yard of the Month award.

The winner will be published in the last paper of the month. Call 872-2247 to make a nomination or email it to [email protected]. If you email a nomination follow up with a phone call to make sure it arrives.

Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.

The names of nominees may be submitted more than once throughout the contest if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.

Independent judges, which include experienced gardeners and some master gardeners, will tour the properties inside the city limits and submit their winning choice. This contest will recognize a beautiful yard which is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep in their neighborhood. The goal is to encourage all residents to keep their properties clean and looking nice for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria will include ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and the yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels. Hardscape also will be considered. Landscaping also will be considered, but should include not only annuals for the season, but permanent items such as shrubs or vines or decorative structures like a gazebo or benches.