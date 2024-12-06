COUNTY LIFE
‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ opens Saturday
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” a popular Broadway musical featuring the lovable case of Peanuts will be the summer youth musical presented by the Bowie Alliance For Education and the Arts June 15 at Freedom Life Church.
The show will be 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 204 Theater Road. Go to the alliance Facebook page to order tickets for $7.
Musical director is Chad Word with April Word as director. Production director is Michelle Meier.
The cast and crew have been busy rehearsing all week to be ready for the show that showcases all the characters we love including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and all the gang.
Cast members are: Corban Word, Charlie Brown; Adryana Torres, Lucy; Garyson Minyard, Schroeder; Aowyn Word, Sally; Owen Hofbauer, Linus; Lia Meier, Snoopy; Nicholai Brady, Shermy; Emma Gilliland, Peppermint Patty; Audi Post, Marci; Zac Ivy, Rerun; Madelyn McFarland, Woodstock; Adam Hofbauer, Pig Pen; Hannah Davis, Violet; Josh Skelton, Franklin; Cheyenne Cox, Patty; and Adamari Alonso, little red haired girl.
The student crew is Keller Dosch, AJ Tarr, Nata Mentedoscia, Seth Brown, Evan Brown and Dylan Brown.
See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Burnt Ends takes fourth with chili at nationals
The Burnt Ends Pitmasters of the Nocona High School Barbecue Squad came home from the National High School Barbecue Association event in Branson, MO last week with a fourth place win with its chili. What a great way to end the season. Members of the Burnt Ends are Jasmin Ramirez, Keegan Norman, Heyvan Ramsey, Josiah Messer and Owen Crossen. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
New Cobb Hollow Creek bridge is now open
A new bridge built over Cobb Hollow Creek on Farm-to-Market Road 677 north of Saint Jo has been completed and is now open for traffic.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said the barricades were taken down on Tuesday. The contractor still has some minor work to do like vegetation and they will perform these jobs with a lane closure if needed.
The new bridge spans Cobb Hollow Creek and is twice as long as the old one. The bridge was replaced by TxDOT.
COUNTY LIFE
BHS graduate earns state band honor
Austin Weber, recent Bowie High School graduate, earned an Outstanding Soloist Award from the University Interscholastic League State Solo and Ensemble contest, where he competed May 27. Director German Torres said out of approximately 100,000 students across the state only 2-3% percent are chosen for this honor.
