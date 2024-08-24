Bowie volleyball loses to Graford

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians had a player reach a personal milestone during Tuesday’s home matches against Millsap and Holliday.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets 3-0 before losing to the Lady Eagles 3-1.

During the match against Holliday, junior libero player Aubree Kleinhans recorded her 1,000 career dig, which was celebrated after the game with a banner.

“I was excited to reach this milestone with the help of my teammates and coaches,” Kleinhans said.

In the first match against Millsap, each set was competitive. Nocona was able to pull out the win in each one, winning 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.

The second match against Holliday did not go Nocona’s way as the two most competitive sets saw the Lady Eagles pulling through, which made all the difference.

The Lady Indians won the first set definitively 25-17 to go up. Holliday came back and won the second set in extra points 27-25 to tie the match.

The Lady Eagles then carried that momentum into set three and won 25-18 to take their first lead. Nocona needed to win set four in order to force a fifth and final set.

It was another set that went down to the wire, but Holliday pulled it out, winning by the narrowest margin 25-23 to take the match 3-1.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers dominated both of their matches at home on Tuesday night against bigger schools Seymour and Gainesville.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against both teams, with most sets finishing quickly and with little drama.

Saint Jo first played 2A Seymour and took care of business, doing a lot of damage serving the ball against the opposing back row. Saint Jo won with set scores being 25-12, 25-10 and 25-10.

Playing against 4A Gainesville, it was more of the same outside of one set. The Lady Panthers dominated the first and third sets, winning 25-6 and 25-11. The second set Saint Jo controlled, but the Lady Leopards showed a bit more fight. Still, the Lady Panthers won 25-17.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a competitive match at Vernon Northside on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians won 3-1, but three of the four sets were so close at the end it could have gone either way.

Forestburg has been working through some early season kinks and some of those things came together.

Northside was up 2-0 after winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-12. The Lady Horns showed some backbone in the third set despite not having any momentum.

Forestburg won set three by the narrowest margin 25-23 and with set four playing just as close, it looked like the Lady Horns had a chance to force a fifth and final set.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians were able to pull out set four, winning by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to seal the victory 3-1.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday against Sacred Heart.

The Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 against the Lady tigers in their home gym.

Prairie Valley was playing only its second match of the season and put in some good work.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated in set one. Ky Cearly got hot from the service line, winning 11 straight points including five aces. This helped power Prairie Valley to a dominating 25-7 win.

The rest of the match was a bit more competitive.

The second set saw the Lady Bulldogs win 25-21 to go up 2-0 in the closest set of the match.

Sacred Heart caught Prairie Valley napping in set three, winning 25-19 to cut the lead to 2-1 and force the match to keep going.

Not wanting to give the Lady Tigers a chance to try and come back, the Lady Bulldogs buckled down and won set four 25-17 to secure the victory 3-1.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from Bellevue’s match earlier this week. Gold-Burg did not have a game scheduled for earlier this week.

