NEWS
Court approves burn ban
Warning: Undefined array key "file" in /var/www/wp-includes/media.php on line 1734
Montague County is now under a burn ban for all outdoor burning following action by the commissioner’s court this morning. The ban will be good for 90 days or until the court takes additional action.
NEWS
Commissioners to consider burn ban at Monday meeting
Montague County could soon find itself under a burn ban as the commissioner’s court considers that action at its 9 a.m. meeting on Aug. 12.
Dry conditions and triple-digit heat are driving the concerns that have lead to many grass fires across the area. Summer’s heat also is expected to continue despite some small possibilities for rain.
After a budget workshop the court will consider accepting the 2024-25 proposed budget and schedule the public hearing.
Kathy Phillips, tax assessor-collector, also will present the certification of appraised values for tax year 2024 and the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates for 2024.
Afterward the court will take a record vote on a rate and schedule that public hearing.
As the new fiscal year draws near the commissioners will consider sheriff and constable fees for the year, as well as imposing any optional Texas Department of Motor vehicle fees for 2025.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include:
Order adopting a property tax exemption for qualifying child-care facilities.
Proclamation for Sept. 17 to be proclaimed Constitution Day in the county.
Approve list of county 2025 holidays.
Authorize County Judge Kevin Benton to sign the home-delivered meal grant program resolutions for the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Consider lease agreement with Pitney Bowles and hear proposal from Kofile for preservation of index books in the district clerk’s office.
Discuss purchase of 5.972 acres offered by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Consider precinct three line-item budget adjustment for $15,000 from operating to part-time.
Discuss line-item usage and explanation of purchasing of prohibited items throughout the county.
Re-appoint Greg Ross to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation.
NEWS
Bowie Council hosts budget hearing Monday
The Bowie City Council will continue its work on finalizing the proposed 2024-25 budget and the 2024 tax rate when its meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.
A public hearing on the budget is on the agenda, along with a record vote on a proposed tax rate and setting that required hearing.
During a budget workshop two weeks ago, the council went through the the budget and made few changes in the document presented by City Manager Bert Cunningham.
The budget was prepared maintain the present .5430 cents per $100 in property value tax rate. Ad valorem taxes will bring in an estimated $2,587,483, which is a small drop in the financial bucket of an overall operational budget of $23,296,885.
Read the full story on Monday’s agenda in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Hall agrees to suspension, Boggeman to serve during interim
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The removal hearing for 97th District Attorney Casey Hall was set to resume at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but those in courtroom felt some sort of mediation was in the works as both attorneys met with Judge Bruce McFarling in chambers, followed by Katie Boggeman, incoming 2025 DA.
When the judge opened the hearing he announced the parties had come to an agreement where Hall agreed to a temporary suspension. Robert Wagstaff, representing Hall and Tim Cole, who filed the removal petition met with the judge. Hall did not attend the hearing.
McFarling said Boggeman would be named district attorney during the suspension and it would be effective after she posted the required $5,000 bond.
Judge McFarling administered the oath of office to Boggeman after the hearing Friday and she will serve during the period of Hall’s suspension.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Top photo – Judge Bruce McFarling shakes hands with Katie Boggeman after she received the oath of office as she serves as DA during Hall’s suspension. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint