DA pleads not guilty on theft charges

A pre-trial hearing was set for late October in the theft trial of 97th District Attorney Casey Hall.

An Oct. 31 date was selected at Friday’s arraignment for Hall on the theft of property $2,500 -$30,000 charge. Hall, appearing with her attorney Abe Factor, pled not guilty.

Matthew Shawhan, Texas Attorney General’s office, appeared for the state before Judge Lee Gabriel. It was a brief arraignment of less than 30 minutes.

After hearing the plea, there was a brief recess as the judge consulted with the court coordinator about the possible dates for a pre-trial hearing. The two attorneys also adjourned into the conference room for a brief chat.

The pre-trial hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the district courtroom.

Hall was indicted on July 8 by a Montague County Grand Jury for two theft complaints connected to a pair of 2022 financial transactions involving Attorney General grant funds used in her office to supplement salaries. The DA is accused of requesting the funds for a staff member and then depositing the two checks at $9,166.66 each into her personal account. Hall has denied all the allegations.

The DA, who represents Montague, Clay and Archer Counties, agreed to temporary suspension in the Aug. 9 removal petition hearing and a jury trial in that civil action is pending.

Katie Boggeman, who defeated Hall in the March primary and is unchallenged in the general election, was sworn in to serve as DA during the suspension.