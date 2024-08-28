Nocona Football Scrimmage

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost their home match against Victory Christian Academy on Friday night.

The Lady Patriots won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns in a match that was competitive for the first two sets.

Forestburg started the match out well, having a bit of a lead and going back and forth with Victory. Up 8-7, the Lady Horns hit a bit of a slump as the Lady Patriots went 7-3 to get a lead 14-11.

Forestburg struggled with some communication issues in the back row and missing serves, which was how it got the lead early on.

The Lady Horns played better and more competitively against Victory the rest of the way, but could not go on a run to make up the deficit.

The Lady Patriots wrapped up the first set, winning 25-19 to take the early lead 1-0.

Forestburg bounced back strong, getting a strong run of serves from hard hitting Logan Ladewig. The Lady Horns led by as much as 9-1.

Unfortunately, once that run was over, Victory started to come back fiercely. The Lady Patriots tied the score at 15-15, but had all of the momentum after going on a 14-6 run.

Thankfully, Forestburg was able to bounce back and play point-for-point with Victory the rest of the way.

It went into extra points, but unfortunately, it was the Lady Patriots that came out on top 27-25 to extent their lead to 2-0.

The Lady Horns would need to win three straight sets in a row if they wanted to come all the way back to win the match. Unfortunately, set three was the only set the team did not have a good start in.

It never got better as everyone could see the end of the match coming fast.

Victory won the set 25-9 to close out the match 3-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6865451&T=1