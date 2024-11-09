NEWS
BISD stresses vigilance for campus safety
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
One week ago a 14-year-old boy went into his classroom at Apalachee High School in Winder, GA shooting and killing four people and injuring nine.
According to Education Week Tracker this was the first deadly shooting of the new academic year and the deadliest since March 2023 when six people were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville.
During the course of just two days last week, three people were injured by gunfire during a football game in Martinsburg, WV, a 15-year-old student was shot in a school bathroom in Maryland and died from his injuries and a teacher was grazed by a stray bullet as he prepared for class in his room in the Bronx, NY.
Lt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Independent School District and Bowie Police school resource team said they immediately got word of the shooting in Georgia on Sept. 4 from other schools, law enforcement and general media. Bowie has an SRO on each of its four campuses.
“When you get the word it creates a certain immediate heightened awareness. You try to stay highly aware each day, but it goes like a wave through law enforcement as you begin to think are we prepared if that happened right now,” reflects Blackburn.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Saint Jo water customers face boil order
After a major water line break on Wednesday, the City of Saint Jo issued a boil order for its customers. Following a series of testing over the next few days, the order is expected to be lifted.
NEWS
Water line break at U.S. 82 and Boggess in St. Jo
The City of Saint Jo reports a major water line break has occurred at U.S. Highway 82 and Boggess Street at the red light. Utility crews are on site and TxDOT is coming to assist with traffic. Drivers should be cautious in this area.
NEWS
Bowie Jackrabbits plan busy homecoming week
Bowie High School Jackrabbits come home this week for 2024 homecoming festivities.
BHS has activities throughout the week with color and special themed days at each campus. Members of the homecoming court were announced Monday.
Seniors are Beau Combs, Javier Moreno, Virginia Watson, Tripper Brewer, Jase Corr, Tessa Burkhardt, Russell Anders and Lia Meier.
Other members of the court and their grades are: Juniors Corban Word and Adamari Alonso; Sophomores Tyler Richey and Ellie Mowery and Freshmen Sophie Maddox and Finn Riddle.
The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime ceremonies Friday night as the Jackrabbits take on Howe at 7:30 p.m. in Jackrabbit Stadium.
Longtime Bowie Coach Hubert Boner also will be introduced as the latest inductee into the Bowie High School Hall of Honor. See more on the Hall of Honor in Wednesday’s sports.
Read the full story on all the activities in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo – Members of the Bowie High School Homecoming Court: (Back) Seniors Beau Combs, Javier Moreno, Virginia Watson, Tripp Brewer, Jase Corr, Tessa Burkhardt, Russell Anderson and Lia Meier. (Front) Juniors Corban Word and Adamari Alonso; Sophomores Tyler Richey and Ellie Mowery; Freshmen Sophie Maddox and Finn Riddle.
.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS10 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint