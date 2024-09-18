SPORTS
Bowie beats down Howe on homecoming 41-12
The Bowie Jackrabbits took apart Howe on homecoming on Friday night with a third quarter explosion that broke the game open.
The Jackrabbits won easily 41-12 against the Bulldogs, earning their first homecoming win since 2020 to send the big crowd home happy and celebrating.
Bowie was coming into the game following its first loss against Bridgeport by one touchdown. Howe had just picked up its first win against Bonham the previous week.
Midway through the first quarter the Jackrabbits got a break when a holding call got a touchdown run called back against the Bulldogs. The Bowie defense held after that and forced a turnover on downs near midfield.
The Jackrabbit offense drove down the field with short to medium gains, always staying ahead of the sticks. They converted on a fourth down during the drive to keep it going before quarterback Rayder Mann found Zac Harris open for a three-yard touchdown pass.
Bowie led 7-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Jackrabbits offense had another scoring chance midway through the second quarter when it lined up for a 28-yard field goal. Unfortunately, it was blocked, but luckily Howe recovered at its own three-yard line.
The Bowie defense had stifled the Bulldogs since their opening drive scare and forced a punt deep from their own end zone. The Jackrabbit offense had great field position.
Then Bowie hit on a play that would produce several big plays in the game. On a wide receiver screen pass to Tyler Richey, he got good blocking down the sideline to take it in for a 35-yard touchdown catch and run.
The Jackrabbits led 14-0 with only four minutes left before halftime.
Howe showed some life, nearly returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. The Bulldog offense showed some gusto and marched down the rest of the field before punching the ball into the end zone on a short run to cut the lead to 14-6.
The special teams came through again for Howe as a pooched kickoff found a sweet spot in Bowie’s formation. The kickoff was recovered by the Bulldogs with 2:18 left before halftime.
It looked like Bowie’s defense might hold, with the Bulldogs having no timeouts left and on the Jackrabbit’s 12-yard line with 20 seconds left. Unfortunately, Howe’s quarterback scrambled and found a lane into the end zone on a run with just eight seconds left to play.
All of a sudden, Bowie’s comfortable lead was down to two points, going into the locker room up only 14-12.
The Jackrabbits recovered well from that blow and came out in the second half to prove they were the better team.
The Bowie defense forced a decisive three-and-out to force a punt. Bradly Horton then returned the punt 50-60 yards for nearly a touchdown, getting brought down at Howe’s six-yard line.
It set up running back Justin Clark’s four-yard touchdown run a few plays later to put the Jackrabbits up 21-12.
On Bowie’s next possession, Mann connected on a perfectly placed pass to Braden Rhyne down the sideline for a big play. That set up the next touchdown when Mann bought some time with his legs before finding Richey open for a nine-yard touchdown pass to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 28-12.
Bowie’s offense kept rolling and Mann kept finding Richey. On the next possession, another wide receiver screen broke open for Richey for a 21-yard touchdown catch.
The Jackrabbits led 35-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
On the first possession of the final period, Mann found Richey again, this time on a quick out pattern he broke open for a 30-yard catch and run touchdown. It was the fourth touchdown catch for Richey on the night, which put Bowie up 41-12.
The Bowie defense, which shut down Howe the entire second half, then earned a turnover in the fourth quarter when a dropped snap was recovered by Preacher Chambers.
The Jackrabbits were mostly trying to run out the clock afterwards and were finally stopped at Howe’s 35-yard line on fourth down, but it was too late in the game for the Bulldogs to change their fortunes.
Bowie won the game without trouble 41-12.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough opening district match to Henrietta on Saturday morning at home.
The Lady Cats won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Rabbits, who struggled to stay with the more experienced Henrietta team.
Coming into district play, Bowie is still growing week by week and will need to in a district with plenty of great teams at the top. Henrietta is the defending district champs and returns plenty from that team to look poised to getting it again.
With the Lady Cats having some big blockers at the net and ability hit on quick hitting set pieces, it was a challenge for the Lady Rabbits despite the inexperience.
The first set did not start well as Henrietta got out to an 8-2 lead. Even when Bowie started to settle down and play more competitively point-to-point, it was the Lady Cats that won the next six five-point exchanges 3-2 which caused their lead to grow throughout the set. Henrietta won 25-14.
The start of the second set was up and down for both teams until the Lady Cats grabbed control. Henrietta started 4-1, but then Bowie went on a 4-1 run to tie the set at 5-5.
Then the Lady Cats went 5-0 to establish control and the Lady Rabbits could not get it back. Henrietta won the next four five-point exchanges 3-2 to grow its lead again. The Lady Cats then ended on a three-point run to close the set winning 25-13.
Bowie needed to show more in the third set now down 2-0. The Lady Rabbits were only down 6-4, but again Henrietta started to win the five-point exchanges 3-2 to slowly but surely grow its lead to 21-14.
Bowie showed some life, going on a 4-1 run to get back some of the deficit, but the Lady Cats sealed the set on a three-point run to win 25-18. Henrietta took the match 3-0.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians lost a match against Lindsay on Friday night.
The Lady Knights won in straight sets 3-0, though two sets were pretty close.
Nocona was still missing senior outside blocker Meg Meekins, who missed her second game with an undisclosed injury.
The two teams have met in the third round of the playoffs the past two seasons, with Lindsay winning the first time and the Lady Indians winning last year’s match.
The first set was close, but the Lady Knights held control and won 25-22. The second set was not as competitive as Lindsay won 25-18 to take a 2-0 lead.
The third set could have gone either way as it went to extra points. In the end, the Lady Knights came out on top 27-25. Lindsay won 3-0.
Kaylea Bowles led the team with 15 kills while Ava Johnson was second with 11. Kasi Castro had a team high 22 assists while Leah Meekins was second with 11 assists. Avery Crutsinger and Castro both had one service ace.
On defense, Paige Davis led the team with two blocks while Jolie Rose and Krisyah Parker each had one. Aubree Kleinhans led the team with 24 digs while Jonson and Meekins each had 10.
Nocona is next scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Saint Jo.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers finished second at their hosted tournament during the weekend.
The Lady Panthers went 5-1 overall during the tournament before losing in the championship match.
Saint Jo was hoping to get some good momentum going in its final tournament of the season with district play closing in.
The Lady Panthers swept through pool play, beat Ector, Sacred Heart and Lipan without losing a set.
Saint Jo then started bracket play with a win against fellow district opponent Prairie valley. The Lady Panthers won in two sets to move on. Against state-ranked 2A team Detroit, Saint Jo won a close three-set match to move on to play in the championship match.
There they played fellow state-ranked 1A team Harrold. The Lady Hornets were state runners-up last year and with them moving into Saint Jo’s region, the team that could potentially stand in the Lady Panthers way if they want to make it to the state tournament.
Saint Jo lost the first set 25-18, but the Lady Panthers battled back in set two to win 25-18 to tie the match at 1-1. In the third and final set, it was Harrold that came through to win the closest set of the match 25-22, securing the championship for the Lady Hornets.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had an up and down tournament at Saint Jo last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-3 overall, winning some matches but struggling against tough competition in others.
Prairie Valley started off well with straight set wins against Tishomingo and Munday in pool play. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Grayson Christian to end the day 2-1.
This was good enough to advance the team into the gold bracket. Unfortunately, this meant the team was paired against future district opponent and eventual tournament runner-up Saint Jo. Prairie Valley lost 2-0 to move to the consolation side of the bracket. There the Lady Bulldogs faced 2A Alvord and fell short to end the tournament.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns came back from a tough start to their tournament in Saint Jo to finish strong and earn the consolation championship.
The Lady Horns went 2-4 overall, but won their last two matches to earn the silver bracket consolation title.
Part of the trouble was in pool play where Forestburg had eventual tournament champion Harrold, state-ranked 2A team Detroit and 2A Chico to play all in the same day.
After the Lady Horns lost all three of those matches, they got put in the silver bracket where they played Sacred Heart. It was a close match in both sets, but Sacred Heart won both to send Forestburg towards the consolation side of the bracket.
There the Lady Horns beat Tishomingo easily to meet Ector in the title game.
After losing set one, Forestburg came back to win closely in both sets two and three to wrap up the victory.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played some of the best volleyball they have all season at the Saint Jo tournament.
The Lady Eagles went 3-3 overall and ended up finishing second in the silver bracket.
The young and still inexperienced Bellevue team has struggled at times to compete this season while its tough schedule has tested it.
It seems to be paying off as the Lady Eagles easily won the first match of the tournament in pool play against Olney. Unfortunately, matches against Dodd City and Alvord did not go well and Bellevue ended pool play with 1-2 record.
That sent the Lady Eagles to the silver bracket. There they won matches against Tishomingo and Sacred Heart in straight sets to reach the championship game of the bracket.
Playing against 2A Chico, unfortunately Bellevue fell to the bigger school in straight sets to finish as runners-up.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Gold-Burg’s match on Friday.
To read the full story pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
To see pictures of Bowie volleyball, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6868909&T=1
To see pictures of Saint Jo volleyball, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6868727&T=1
To see pictures of Prairie Valley volleyball, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6868729&T=1
To see pictures of Forestburg volleyball, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6868730&T=1
To see pictures of Bellevue volleyball, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6868726&T=1
