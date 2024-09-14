SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a competitive match at Childress on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats won in straight sets 3-0, but two of the sets went down to the wire and easily could have been won by the Lady Rabbits.
With it being the final game before district play begins, Bowie wanted to make a good showing.
The two teams met nearly two weeks previously during the Nocona tournament. Childress won the match, but the Lady Rabbits took a set off the Lady Cats so they knew they could compete with them.
The first set went back-and-forth throughout. The set went well past the 25 points and hit into the 30s before one of the teams could pull away by two points.
Unfortunately, it was Childress, winning the set 32-30.
The letdown from losing that set seemed to affect Bowie at the start of set two.
The Lady Cats got the lead and did not let go even as the Lady Rabbits started to play more competitively. Childress won the set 25-18 to go up 2-0.
Bowie started the third set well, knowing it was the last chance to start a potential comeback attempt.
Like the first set, it was back-and-forth as neither team could grab control. Also like the first set, it went past the 25 point mark as neither team was able to go up by two points.
Unfortunately, also like the first set, it was the Lady Cats that came out on top 29-27. Childress won the match 3-0.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough match at 4A Eagle Mountain on Tuesday.
The Lady Knights won in straight sets 3-0 as the Lady Indians struggled to compete close against the bigger school.
Nocona was coming off a tough five-set loss against Harrold. Playing the bigger school Eagle Mountain on Tuesday, the Lady Indians were without Meg Meekins, who was out with an injury.
The Lady Knights won with the set scores being 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears picked up a win at Midway on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won 3-1 against the Lady Falcons, bouncing back from a disappointing third set to seal up the victory.
Gold-Burg came out strong and won the first two competitive sets 25-17 and 25-19. However, a bad stretch of serve-receive from the Lady Bears allowed the Midway to get a lead Gold-Burg could not come back from. The Lady Falcons won set three 25-19.
Not wanting to give Midway too much hope of trying to come back and win the match, the Lady Bears refocused and played set four well.
It was the most competitive of the match, but Gold-Burg still was able to win with a little bit of breathing room as it took the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost at home on Tuesday night against Ector.
Ector won in four sets 3-1 as there was a lot of ups and downs for Bellevue.
The team was coming off a one-sided loss against Archer City and knew they could compete better.
Ector won the first set 25-16. However, Bellevue came back to win in set two just as handily 25-18 to tie the match at 1-1.
Unfortunately, set three went to Ector again by the score 25-16. In set four, Bellevue fell behind early and could not recover as Ector won easily 25-10 and the match 3-1.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from games earlier in the week from Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Forestburg.
Bowie tennis loses district match
The Bowie Jackrabbit tennis team came up just short in their district opener against Holliday on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the closely contested dual 11-8, withstanding a great comeback attempt from the Jackrabbits during the singles matches.
Bowie last played a match almost a month previously in early August when it played seven pre-district matches. The Jackrabbits were supposed to open district the previous week against Vernon, but it got rained out and was rescheduled for Sept. 27.
Bowie’s last pre-district dual was against Holliday. The Eagles won it 11-8, which was close enough to give the Jackrabbits hope they could turn the result around with a couple more matches going their way.
Unfortunately, Tuesday did not start out great. Out of the seven doubles matches, the Jackrabbits won two. The second and third position girl’s doubles teams, made up of Willow Siebert/Alyssa Airington and Cassidy Brison/Gentry Gray took care of business.
Heading into the singles matches, Bowie was down 5-2. With 19 total matches in the dual, the first team to 10 wins overall.
The Jackrabbits made a good attempt to comeback. The girl’s side had four of its six matches go their way. Willow Siebert dominated her match in the second position 8-2.
Laney Enlow pulled out all of the stops to win her third position match in tie breakers, eventually winning 14-12. Alyssa Airington’s fourth position match also went to tie breakers, though she won with relative ease at the end 7-1. Ava Dalme then won her pretty competitive sixth position match 8-5.
On the boy’s side, Rush Williams dominated at first position, winning easily 8-2. The sixth position match for Bryson Mills went down to the wire in tie breakers where Mills pulled out the win by the smallest of margins 7-5.
Bowie boys cross country win Chico meet
Almost all area schools were busy running cross country meets on Wednesday.
Runners from Bowie, Gold-Burg, Bellevue and Forestburg ran at the Chico meet, with the Jackrabbit boy’s team winning first place. Teams from Nocona and Saint Jo competed at a meet in Lipan.
The Bowie boy’s team finished first and was led by Isaac Renteria who finished second overall with a time of 17:23. The Jackrabbits top five runners included Brayden Willett (3rd), Monte Mayfield (9th), Jackson Frie (13th) and Russell Anderson (15th).
The Gold-Burg boy’s team finished sixth overall. The Bears were led by Claudio Segura who finished fourth overall with a time of 18:39. The team’s top five runners included Isaiah Willett (32nd), Jorge Montes (45th), Brady Allen (54th) and Efren Villegas (59th).
The Bellevue boy’s team finished ninth overall at the meet. The Eagles fastest runner was River Trail who finished 16th with a time of 20:35. The team’s top five runners were Ryan Jones (36th), Bryce Bancroft (50th), Cowyn Langford (73rd) and Brennan Criswell (88th).
The only Forestburg runner was Jesse Wadsworth who got 28th place with a time of 21:56.
In the girl’s race, the Bowie team finished fifth overall. Ollie Gaston was the team’s top runner as she finished ninth overall with a time of 15:02. The team’s top five runners included Bella Lozano (14th), Harlei Hudson (30th), Brilee Lemons (47th) and Isabella Caswell (48th).
The Bellevue team was one runner short of competing as a team to get a result. The Lady Eagles top runner was Mattie Broussard who finished second overall with a time of 13:55.
Gold-Burg had one girl run in the meet. Alyson Rojas placed 51st with a time of 18:27.
At the meet in Lipan, both of Saint Jo’s cross country teams placed fifth overall.
The Lady Panthers were led by Abigail Carter who finished 11th overall with a time of 13:05. The team’s top five runners included Savannah Hill (23rd), Taylor Patrick (34th), Kaycee Clark (48th) and Tatum Morman (66th).
The Saint Jo boy’s team was led by Elijah Young who got seventh place with a time of 17:59. The Panthers top five runners included Barrett Johnson (12th), Jayden Curry (21st), Julian Luna (52nd) and Trent Gaston (61st).
For Nocona, the boy’s team finished ninth overall. The team was led by Andrew Perez who got 23rd with a time of 18:37. The Indians top five runners included Freddy Duran (27th), Omar Salinas (44th), Corbyn Patton (60th) and Brady Cunningham (108th).
The Lady Indians had only one runner compete in the race. Bayler Smith earned eighth place with a time of 13:01.
Saint Jo Football Interview
