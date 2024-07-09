NEWS
Bowie City Council to adopt tax rate
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 facing several items of new business and project updates.
The ordinance setting the 2024 ad valorem tax rate will be considered at .5430 cents per $100 in property value. This is the third year for this same tax rate.
A joint election and equipment lease rental agreement will be presented related to the Nov. 5 council election.
A collection services contract and contingent fee contract with Perdue Brandon Law Firm will be examined for the collection of court fines and fees owed to the city. An ordinance providing a fee to defray the costs of that collection also will be considered.
There is only one item of old business, the second reading of the ordinance adopting the 2024-25 budget. The general fund is set at $10,714,390 and utility fund at $12,595,995 for a total operational budget of $23,310,385.
In the city manager’s monthly report Bert Cunningham will discuss the Downtown Revitalization project for Smythe Street, the Nelson Street drainage project and the addition of a raw water pump at the water treatment plant.
NEWS
Commissioners to reconsider wastewater plant process
Montague County Commissioners will discuss how to move forward with plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant after no bids were received at the last court session.
The court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.
When no bids arrived, Commissioner Mike Mayfield, who has been coordinating this project, said he would be talking to the engineers about how to move forward. The agenda states the county will consider going out for bids on various phases of the plant.
The court will discuss the distribution of unclaimed property capital credits funds from the state.
The 2024-25 county clerk records management and archive yearly plan will be offered.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda include the notice of election for Nov. 5; credit application and agreement with Norton Metals; consider commissioners having the option to use their own vehicle and be paid a stipend; precinct one request to clear a fence row and adjust drainage on North Johnson Loop and precinct two request to enter property on Alamo Road to clear a fence line. Both requested properties are owned by John Love.
NEWS
Register to vote in time for the Nov. 5 election
Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.
Voters also can double check to make sure all the information is up-to-date. Go to votetexas.gov on the Texas Secretary of State’s website to see your registration and make any changes.
Registering to vote in Texas is easy, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office 30 days before the upcoming election date.
Complete an application using the SOS online voter registration. Fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application to your county election office. Forms also can be delivered in person.
The Montague County Elections office is in the courthouse annex in Montague, 11339 State Highway 59N. All voter applications should be mailed to: Ginger Wall, elections’ administrator, P.O. Box 158, Montague, TX 76251.
Visit the county webiste at co.montague.tx.us, and click on the elections tab or direct any questions to the office at 894-2540.
NEWS
Two injured in Tuesday accident near Montague
Two people were transported to Nocona General Hospital Tuesday with injuries from a two-vehicle accident north of Montague on State Highway 59.
The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 3 on Hwy. 59 near mile marker 210.
According to the Department of Public Safety’s preliminary report, Kimberly Wrench, 45, Montague, was traveling northeast on Hwy. 59 in a Land Rover approaching a hillcrest.
The second vehicle, a GMC Sierra, was traveling southwest on Hwy. 59 as it approached the same hillcrest. It as driven by Isidro S. Gomez, 55, Bowie.
The report states the Land Rover was traveling on the wrong side of the road as it topped the hillcrest striking the pickup in the southwest lane of travel.
The Land Rover came to rest in the lanes of travel and the Sierra came to rest just north of the highway. This is an ongoing investigation.
Both Wrench and Gomez went to the hospital by ambulance with non-incapacitating injuries.
