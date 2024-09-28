Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie Elementary welcomes families to open house

Published

21 hours ago

on

A large group of family and students attended the Bowie Elementary School open house Tuesday night. There was an information program, curriculum review and of course tours of the student’s rooms. (Photos by Barbara Green) See more photos in the weekend News.

Principal Kathy Green brought welcome and an information meeting as open house began.
SCHOOL NEWS

Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday

Published

4 days ago

on

09/25/2024

By

Forestburg High Homecoming will be Sept. 27 with royal crowing prior to the game at 7 p.m. (Back row): Senior King nominees Nikolas Clure, Talan Jones and Angel Cruz. (Second row) Senior King nominees Jesus Sanchez, Tye Reid, Julius Blaylock and Christian Binanti. (Third row) Senior Queen nominees Kaitlynn Rains, Logan Ladewig, Reese Brackeen, Mollie Scribner and Lillie Smith. (Front) Junior Royalty Hayden Lawson, Freshman Royalty John Haynie, Freshman Princess Evelynn Wood, Junior Princess Alyssia Perez, Sophomore Princess Megan Bain and Sophomore Royalty Johnathan Carranza. (FISD Photo)

SCHOOL NEWS

Gold-Burg Bears celebrate homecoming

Published

4 days ago

on

09/25/2024

By

Gold-Burg High homecoming royals crowned Friday. Pictured: 2023 King Jayon Grace, 2024 King Paul Jones, 2024 Queen Alyson Rojas, 2023 Queen Jasmine Rojas with Lindley Acuna and Carter O’Kelley. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The advanced floral class at Gold-Burg created this mega-mum to hang in the gym for homecoming. (Courtesy photo)

SCHOOL NEWS

Montague School prepares to celebrate 100th anniversary

Published

1 week ago

on

09/21/2024

By

Montague Independent School District will celebrate its 100 years with a reception and program at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the school campus.
The public is invited to join the school staff and families as they commemorate a century of educational excellence and community spirit. Alumni, current and former staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend.
The evening will feature a history presentation by Jack Nabours and Paulette Fenoglio. There will be campus tours, past yearbooks will be available for viewing and purchase, plus hors d’oeuvres and cake.
Those with questions may call the Superintendent Carla Hennessey at 894-2811.
Montague County was created in 1857 by an act of the Texas Legislature and was organized Aug. 2, 1858. When the county was formed there were three main settlements: Head of Elm which would become Saint Jo, Hagler’s Store which would become Forestburg and an outpost near the Red River later known as Spanish Fort.
Records show schools were established along the frontier settlements and by 1871 and before 1900, 71 schools were located throughout Montague County.
Schools were established in every community where enough pupils were within walking distance to occupy the time of one or more teachers. Prior to 1871 it is thought a private school was conducted in Montague.
The Montague County History Book shows Montague was located in district 7 and operated from 1876 to 1958. The City of Montague council minutes for the then incorporated town shows four teachers were employed in 1893 by the city which directed affairs of the school.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

While this photo is not identified by year, it is listed as Montague School and the photo hangs in a frame on the school wall. It possibly was one of the first ones. Anyone with any details about this photo is asked to let The Bowie News or Montague School know. (Courtesy photo)
One of the more recent building additions was a new gym in 2019 named in honor of longtime administrator and education Melvin E. Fenoglio. (Bowie News file photo)
These school bonds were issued by the Montague Independent School District in 1923 for the new school building. They are framed at the school. A photo of longtime superintendent Melvin Fenoglio also is pinned on the document on the bulletin board. (Courtesy photo)
