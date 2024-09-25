Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday

Montague Independent School District will celebrate its 100 years with a reception and program at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the school campus.

The public is invited to join the school staff and families as they commemorate a century of educational excellence and community spirit. Alumni, current and former staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend.

The evening will feature a history presentation by Jack Nabours and Paulette Fenoglio. There will be campus tours, past yearbooks will be available for viewing and purchase, plus hors d’oeuvres and cake.

Those with questions may call the Superintendent Carla Hennessey at 894-2811.

Montague County was created in 1857 by an act of the Texas Legislature and was organized Aug. 2, 1858. When the county was formed there were three main settlements: Head of Elm which would become Saint Jo, Hagler’s Store which would become Forestburg and an outpost near the Red River later known as Spanish Fort.

Records show schools were established along the frontier settlements and by 1871 and before 1900, 71 schools were located throughout Montague County.

Schools were established in every community where enough pupils were within walking distance to occupy the time of one or more teachers. Prior to 1871 it is thought a private school was conducted in Montague.

The Montague County History Book shows Montague was located in district 7 and operated from 1876 to 1958. The City of Montague council minutes for the then incorporated town shows four teachers were employed in 1893 by the city which directed affairs of the school.

While this photo is not identified by year, it is listed as Montague School and the photo hangs in a frame on the school wall. It possibly was one of the first ones. Anyone with any details about this photo is asked to let The Bowie News or Montague School know. (Courtesy photo)

One of the more recent building additions was a new gym in 2019 named in honor of longtime administrator and education Melvin E. Fenoglio. (Bowie News file photo)