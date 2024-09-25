SCHOOL NEWS
Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday
Forestburg High Homecoming will be Sept. 27 with royal crowing prior to the game at 7 p.m. (Back row): Senior King nominees Nikolas Clure, Talan Jones and Angel Cruz. (Second row) Senior King nominees Jesus Sanchez, Tye Reid, Julius Blaylock and Christian Binanti. (Third row) Senior Queen nominees Kaitlynn Rains, Logan Ladewig, Reese Brackeen, Mollie Scribner and Lillie Smith. (Front) Junior Royalty Hayden Lawson, Freshman Royalty John Haynie, Freshman Princess Evelynn Wood, Junior Princess Alyssia Perez, Sophomore Princess Megan Bain and Sophomore Royalty Johnathan Carranza. (FISD Photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Montague School prepares to celebrate 100th anniversary
Montague Independent School District will celebrate its 100 years with a reception and program at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the school campus.
The public is invited to join the school staff and families as they commemorate a century of educational excellence and community spirit. Alumni, current and former staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend.
The evening will feature a history presentation by Jack Nabours and Paulette Fenoglio. There will be campus tours, past yearbooks will be available for viewing and purchase, plus hors d’oeuvres and cake.
Those with questions may call the Superintendent Carla Hennessey at 894-2811.
Montague County was created in 1857 by an act of the Texas Legislature and was organized Aug. 2, 1858. When the county was formed there were three main settlements: Head of Elm which would become Saint Jo, Hagler’s Store which would become Forestburg and an outpost near the Red River later known as Spanish Fort.
Records show schools were established along the frontier settlements and by 1871 and before 1900, 71 schools were located throughout Montague County.
Schools were established in every community where enough pupils were within walking distance to occupy the time of one or more teachers. Prior to 1871 it is thought a private school was conducted in Montague.
The Montague County History Book shows Montague was located in district 7 and operated from 1876 to 1958. The City of Montague council minutes for the then incorporated town shows four teachers were employed in 1893 by the city which directed affairs of the school.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona BBQ cookers unveil new team canopies
The Nocona High School Barbecue Team received their colorful personalized team canopies they will use when they set up at cooking contests. Members of the team set up them at school to check them out.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming
Meg Meekins was crowned the 2024 homecoming queen for Nocona High School. The homecoming king, Kasch Johnson, was crowned at Friday’s pep rally. Skyler Smith, 2023 queen, crowned her successor. See more photos and football game reports in your mid-week Bowie News. (photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS10 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint