“The Lightning” coming to Bowie stage

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bowie High School will perform its fall musical “The Lightning,” at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.
It is free and family-friendly. Director April Word said this musical is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson series.

Cast rehearses for “The Lightning.” MK Photography photo.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie Elementary welcomes families to open house

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/28/2024

By

A large group of family and students attended the Bowie Elementary School open house Tuesday night. There was an information program, curriculum review and of course tours of the student’s rooms. (Photos by Barbara Green) See more photos in the weekend News.

Principal Kathy Green brought welcome and an information meeting as open house began.
SCHOOL NEWS

Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/25/2024

By

Forestburg High Homecoming will be Sept. 27 with royal crowing prior to the game at 7 p.m. (Back row): Senior King nominees Nikolas Clure, Talan Jones and Angel Cruz. (Second row) Senior King nominees Jesus Sanchez, Tye Reid, Julius Blaylock and Christian Binanti. (Third row) Senior Queen nominees Kaitlynn Rains, Logan Ladewig, Reese Brackeen, Mollie Scribner and Lillie Smith. (Front) Junior Royalty Hayden Lawson, Freshman Royalty John Haynie, Freshman Princess Evelynn Wood, Junior Princess Alyssia Perez, Sophomore Princess Megan Bain and Sophomore Royalty Johnathan Carranza. (FISD Photo)

SCHOOL NEWS

Gold-Burg Bears celebrate homecoming

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/25/2024

By

Gold-Burg High homecoming royals crowned Friday. Pictured: 2023 King Jayon Grace, 2024 King Paul Jones, 2024 Queen Alyson Rojas, 2023 Queen Jasmine Rojas with Lindley Acuna and Carter O’Kelley. (Photo by Barbara Green)

The advanced floral class at Gold-Burg created this mega-mum to hang in the gym for homecoming. (Courtesy photo)

