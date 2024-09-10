SCHOOL NEWS
“The Lightning” coming to Bowie stage
Bowie High School will perform its fall musical “The Lightning,” at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.
It is free and family-friendly. Director April Word said this musical is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson series.
Bowie Elementary welcomes families to open house
A large group of family and students attended the Bowie Elementary School open house Tuesday night. There was an information program, curriculum review and of course tours of the student’s rooms. (Photos by Barbara Green) See more photos in the weekend News.
Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday
Forestburg High Homecoming will be Sept. 27 with royal crowing prior to the game at 7 p.m. (Back row): Senior King nominees Nikolas Clure, Talan Jones and Angel Cruz. (Second row) Senior King nominees Jesus Sanchez, Tye Reid, Julius Blaylock and Christian Binanti. (Third row) Senior Queen nominees Kaitlynn Rains, Logan Ladewig, Reese Brackeen, Mollie Scribner and Lillie Smith. (Front) Junior Royalty Hayden Lawson, Freshman Royalty John Haynie, Freshman Princess Evelynn Wood, Junior Princess Alyssia Perez, Sophomore Princess Megan Bain and Sophomore Royalty Johnathan Carranza. (FISD Photo)
Gold-Burg Bears celebrate homecoming
Gold-Burg High homecoming royals crowned Friday. Pictured: 2023 King Jayon Grace, 2024 King Paul Jones, 2024 Queen Alyson Rojas, 2023 Queen Jasmine Rojas with Lindley Acuna and Carter O’Kelley. (Photo by Barbara Green)
