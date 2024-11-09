Bowie loses to Bridgeport 35-28 on the road

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Panthers got some measure of revenge from last year by beating fellow Montague County team Gold-Burg on Friday.

The Panthers won the low-scoring game 26-22 against a Bears team that made them earn everything.

Saint Jo was coming into the game following a one-sided but disappointing win against Fort Worth THESA in week one.

Gold-Burg was trying to find answers after being on the receiving end of a one-sided beat down against Perrin-Whitt in week one.

The Bears broke their more than a decade long losing streak against the Panthers last year on Saint Jo’s homecoming. The Panthers were hoping not just to win, but to dominate.

Unfortunately for Saint Jo, it did not start the game off on a good note. The very first play saw the Panthers fumble the ball away to Gold-Burg, recovered by Caleb Epperson.

The Bears moved the ball, but eventually Saint Jo got the ball back when Damon Byrd intercepted a pass on the Panther’s own 15-yard line.

Saint Jo’s offense moved the ball down, but Gold-Burg looked like it might get a stop. Facing fourth and goal from the 10-yard line, the Panther’s Devin Stewart looked to pass, but eventually scrambled in for a touchdown run. Saint Jo went up 6-0.

At the start of the second quarter, the Panther defense forced another turnover, again from Byrd who intercepted another pass.

This time the Bear’s defense, with the help of some penalties against Saint Jo, forced the Panthers backwards. Eventually Gold-Burg forced a turnover on downs and got the ball back on Saint Jo’s own 18-yard line.

The Bears took advantage as Levi Hellinger found big Eli Freeland for a five-yard touchdown pass. The good extra point put Gold-Burg up 8-6.

The Panthers swiftly answered back.

Within 30 seconds they had moved all the way down the field before Wyatt Lucas scored on a short run to give Saint Jo back the lead, this time up 12-8.

Gold-Burg tried to answer, but the offense looked like it was going to stall. On fourth down the Bears tried to throw it deep, but was intercepted again, this time by Saint Jo’s Wade Lucas.

With 42 seconds left and the Panthers deep in their own territory, Gold-Burg was trying to keep it a one-score game heading into halftime. Then the Bears did the one thing they did not want to happen.

Saint Jo saw Stewart connect with Wade Lucas on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left. The Panthers went into halftime up 18-8.

Gold-Burg still believed it could come back. Unfortunately for the Bears, their first drive of the second half saw them turn the ball over. Saint Jo’s Mathew Sampson got the sack, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble for the Panthers around midfield.

Another score for the Panthers would have been a devastating mental blow for Gold-Burg. Fortunately for the Bears, their defense came through big.

Gold-Burg forced a fumble which was scooped up by Jayton Epperson who returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. The extra point cut the lead down to 18-16 and gave the Bears new life.

Neither team scored in either of its next two drives.

Saint Jo tried to answer, moving the ball down the field. Then Gold-Burg’s defense forced another turnover as Keelyn Case intercepted a pass in the end zone.

The Bears were driving down into the Panthers territory when Saint Jo’s defense forced another turnover as Jayden Curry recovered a fumble at his team’s 19 yard line.

Shortly after at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Panthers gave the ball back when an errant toss on a run play missed its mark and Gold-Burg’s Zander Crawford recovered it at Saint Jo’s 22 yard line.

The Panther defense held up and forced a turnover on downs after allowing the Bears to move the ball only seven yards to their 15-yard line.

Saint Jo finally got some breathing room again in the second half when its offense moved down the field and scored, with Stewart scrambling for a 10-yard touchdown. Crucially, the team using its third kicker of the night, finally made an extra point to put the team up two scores instead of just one.

The Panthers were up 26-16 with three minutes left to play.

Gold-Burg tried to quickly move the ball, but it was slow going. Eventually, the Bears cut the lead back to one score when Jayton Epperson scored on a five-yard run.

With the score 26-22 with 41 seconds left and too few timeout remaining for Gold-Burg, it all came down to the onside kick. Saint Jo recovered it with little drama kneeled the ball to run out the clock to win.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians improved a little bit, but the result still wasn’t good in their loss at Electra on Friday night.

The Tigers won 28-0 as the Indians are still struggling to make things work offensively while on defense they are trying to do too much.

Nocona was coming into the game following a tough lopsided loss to Lindsay in week one. Electra had won a low-scoring game against Santo in week one.

The first quarter saw the Indian defense hold despite the offense turning the ball over on their first possession. The Nocona defense eventually forced a turnover on downs at their own 14 yard line late in the quarter to keep the game tied at 0-0 heading into the second quarter.

Eventually, the Tiger offense started to get rolling and hit on some big plays. Electra scored twice in the second quarter and looked to be trying to score once more before halftime. The Indians Jose Gomez intercepted a pass to give Nocona the ball back to keep the score 14-0 at halftime.

The second half saw the Tigers score two more times on long touchdown plays. Nocona’s offense could not answer and fumbled the ball away in the third quarter.

Electra won 28-0.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game at Wichita Christian on Friday night.

The Stars won by mercy-rule 58-8 in the third quarter in a game where the Longhorns actually hung with them a bit in the first half.

Forestburg was coming off a one-sided with against Savoy in week one. Wichita Christian was as well against San Jacinto Christian Academy.

The first quarter saw neither team able to score until the final minute. Then the Stars struck first on a long touchdown run. Seconds later on defense, Wichita Christian then intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

The Stars then did it again on the next drive to start the second quarter to go up 22-0 after a little more than a minute of game action.

The Longhorns settled down and drove the ball down the field before quarterback Sanchez connected with Kyler Willett on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

It cut the lead to 22-8. Forestburg had another chance before halftime to score and possibly cut the lead further down, but could not come through.

Coach Greg Roller thought his team had played well despite the score in the first half and felt they had a good chance to come back.

Unfortunately, the Longhorns did not play well in the third quarter.

The Stars scored four offensive touchdowns and returned a fumble for a touchdown to pull away and win 58-8.

