Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced a tough challenge traveling to Decatur on Tuesday night.

The bigger Lady Eagles won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Rabbits and the match did not start great.

Bowie middle-blocker and captain Callie Curry went down with an ankle injury in the first set that put her out of commission the rest of the match.

It would have been tough even with Curry playing 4A Decatur. Without her, the first set went quickly as the Lady Eagles won 25-11.

However, the team rallied and despite not winning either of the next two sets, the play got better and the results more competitive. Decatur won with the set scores being 25-16 and 25-18, but Coach Ashley Sanders thought Bowie got some good experience from the match.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a straight sets win at home against Breckenridge on Tuesday.

During the Lady Indians 3-0 sweep, some individual milestones were set for senior Kaygan Stone. She picked up not only her 1,000 career dig but also her 100th career service ace during the match.

She was thankful for the honor after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.

“I’m so happy to be back on the court this year after my surgery and would not be able to accomplish my goals without the support of my team and coaches,” Stone said.

Nocona took care of business with set scores being 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Electra on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers got it done in straight sets against the Lady Tigers.

Saint Jo won with the set scores being 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15.

Coach Kelly Skidmore thought her team hit the ball well and did a good job in the serve-receive part of the match.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up a big win at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles beat Midway in straight sets 3-0 in relatively easy fashion, which was definitely needed for the team.

Bellevue was coming off from playing a really tough tournament in Nocona and the team was hoping to see better results with the season being almost a month old.

Playing a school its own size again, the Lady Eagles dominated the Lady Falcons with set scores being 25-10, 25-9 and 25-5.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough match at Savoy on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals won in straight sets 3-0, but the Lady Horns played better as the game went along.

Forestburg lost with the set scores being 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19.

Brenna Briles led the team with nine kills and seven assists. Logan Ladewig was right behind her with eight kills and also had a team high seven assists. Karman Willett led the team with eight digs.

