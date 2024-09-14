COUNTY LIFE
Celebrate the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday
Celebrate the 237th anniversary of America’s guiding document, the U.S. Constitution by attending a program from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the courthouse annex at Montague.
Sponsored by the Montague County Faith Hub, the program will feature a reading of the proclamation, a special speaker, reading of the constitution articles along with the presentation of colors.
The public is invited to attend.
Electrical work to shut down power in courthouse Sept. 26-27
The Montague County Courthouse will be undergoing electrical work on Sept. 26-27 and, therefore, will be without power.
The courthouse annex will have power and be open on those days. Please take note to avoid an unnecessary trip to courthouse.
Fall clean-up days slated
Volunteers will be in downtown Bowie Sept. 17 and 18 for a clean-up and decorate event for upcoming fall activities.
Bowie Community Development will be coordinating this work in preparation for Chicken and Bread Days and other activities. Volunteers will gather at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Those who want to clean up during the day are certainly welcome as Bowie gets ready for fall.
Nocona Indians ready for homecoming activities
Nocona High School homecoming will be the week of Sept. 9-13.
Members of the homecoming court were announced this week and will be crowned on Friday. The king will be named at the pep rally at noon and the queen during halftime.
Senior queen nominees are: Graci Brown, Jessie Howard, Avery Crutsinger and Megyn Meekins. Senior king nominees are: Jake Pribble, Caden Gaston, Jackson Brown and Kasch Johnson.
The Indians play S&S at 7 p.m. The band performs at 6:30 p.m. The volleyball varsity plays Lindsay at 4:30 p.m.
Due to the burn band there will be “nonfire” festivities on Sept. 11 at Mary Beckman Davis Park. There will be food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a decorated ATV-golf cart parade.
Decorate your entry and line up at the post office at 7:15 p.m. The pep rally will be at 8 p.m. in the downtown park.
