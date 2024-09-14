Celebrate the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday

Nocona High School homecoming will be the week of Sept. 9-13.

Members of the homecoming court were announced this week and will be crowned on Friday. The king will be named at the pep rally at noon and the queen during halftime.

Senior queen nominees are: Graci Brown, Jessie Howard, Avery Crutsinger and Megyn Meekins. Senior king nominees are: Jake Pribble, Caden Gaston, Jackson Brown and Kasch Johnson.

The Indians play S&S at 7 p.m. The band performs at 6:30 p.m. The volleyball varsity plays Lindsay at 4:30 p.m.

Due to the burn band there will be “nonfire” festivities on Sept. 11 at Mary Beckman Davis Park. There will be food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a decorated ATV-golf cart parade.

Decorate your entry and line up at the post office at 7:15 p.m. The pep rally will be at 8 p.m. in the downtown park.