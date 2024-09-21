Get fall fix-up tips, ideas in you Fall Home section inside today’s Bowie News

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum celebrates its annual fundraiser, Shebang, as the depository of county history marks its 14th year of operation in 2024.

This entertaining evening on Sept. 28 features an exciting live auction, dinner, live music and the ever popular “bucket auction.” Tickets are $50 or $350 for a table of eight all presented at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay in Nocona.

Tickets are available at the museum office at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82. It is BYOB.

One hundred percent of the event proceeds go to operation of the museum, maintenance and improvements. Operated by the North Texas Society of History and Culture (dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum) is a 501(c)3 organization and is eligible for tax-deductible donations, endowments and bequests.

Auction items are still being accepted at the museum, but right now it looks like there will be some tremendous items up for bid. How about a load of base rock or 50 square bales of hay? There is a one-hour helicopter ride and a three-hour tour of the Red River by air boat for five people.

