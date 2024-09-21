COUNTY LIFE
Get fall fix-up tips, ideas in you Fall Home section inside today’s Bowie News
Fall will soon arrive and its time to get your home and yards decorated and protected from the winter that will follow. See the insert inside today’s Bowie News for tips and ideas.
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails readies Shebang event
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum celebrates its annual fundraiser, Shebang, as the depository of county history marks its 14th year of operation in 2024.
This entertaining evening on Sept. 28 features an exciting live auction, dinner, live music and the ever popular “bucket auction.” Tickets are $50 or $350 for a table of eight all presented at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay in Nocona.
Tickets are available at the museum office at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82. It is BYOB.
One hundred percent of the event proceeds go to operation of the museum, maintenance and improvements. Operated by the North Texas Society of History and Culture (dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum) is a 501(c)3 organization and is eligible for tax-deductible donations, endowments and bequests.
Auction items are still being accepted at the museum, but right now it looks like there will be some tremendous items up for bid. How about a load of base rock or 50 square bales of hay? There is a one-hour helicopter ride and a three-hour tour of the Red River by air boat for five people.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Harvest Moon arrives heralding the new season
This unique view of this week’s Harvest Moon was captured by Brendan Dunn at Lake Nocona on Wednesday night. It even include a satellite crossing in front of it. The Harvest Moon usually shows itself in September or October around the autumnal equinox, which this year is Sept. 22, It was expected to reach its peak illumination Tuesday night as it was expected to appear for three nights. (Photo by Brendan Dunn)
COUNTY LIFE
Eagles tribute band entertains in Bowie
Members of the band Already Gone entertained a large and enthusiastic audience at the Bowie Community Center for an evening of Eagles music on Sept. 14. (Photos by Barbara Green)
