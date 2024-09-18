Man with mask, guns arrested in store robbery

In honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans there is still time to register to voter ahead of the November General Election.

“Texans have just a few short weeks left to register to vote, and I want to ensure all eligible Texans who want to make their voices heard are registered and prepared to do so,” Secretary Nelson said.

Eligible Texans are encouraged to make a plan for voting. Directions on how to register to vote and how to update existing voter registrations can be found at VoteTexas.gov. Texas voters must be registered to vote at least 30 days before an upcoming election date, and voters do not have to declare a party affiliation when registering. Registered voters can check their status on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal website.

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

· A United States citizen

· A resident of the county where you register

· At least 18 years old on Election Day

Important dates to remember this election season include:

· Oct. 7: Last day to register to vote

· Oct. 21: Early voting begins

· Oct. 25: Last day to apply for ballot by mail

· Nov. 1: Early voting ends

· Nov. 5: Election Day

For official information, including registration and vote-by-mail deadlines, please visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.