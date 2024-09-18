NEWS
Man with mask, guns arrested in store robbery
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A gun-toting, masked man walked into the Star Travel Center Saturday and while he didn’t ask for money or make threats, he was arrested for aggravated robbery and several other charges.
At 5:19 p.m. Sept. 14, Montague County Sheriff’s Deputy Chase Pelton was dispatched to the travel center located at 2606 Farm-to-Market Road 174. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said on arrival Pelton found a man of that description wearing a fleece-line mask inside the Boots and Jackets store. He was carrying two guns in his waistband and a backpack.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Saint Jo City Council to finalize budget
The Saint Jo City Council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in city hall.
There will be a budget workshop as the city officials finalize their operational expenses. Waste Connections also has made a request per its contract to receive a 5.03% cost price index increase.
A pair of zoning issues are scheduled. Vance Pearson asks for a zoning change from residential to mixed use of commercial and residential. Craig Olden asks for a variance of 9,000 square feet lot size for a house on 701 S. Main and old skating rink availability of water and sewer, residential and commercial.
Minutes and monthly reports wrap up the agenda
NEWS
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
In honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans there is still time to register to voter ahead of the November General Election.
“Texans have just a few short weeks left to register to vote, and I want to ensure all eligible Texans who want to make their voices heard are registered and prepared to do so,” Secretary Nelson said.
Eligible Texans are encouraged to make a plan for voting. Directions on how to register to vote and how to update existing voter registrations can be found at VoteTexas.gov. Texas voters must be registered to vote at least 30 days before an upcoming election date, and voters do not have to declare a party affiliation when registering. Registered voters can check their status on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal website.
To be eligible to vote, you must be:
· A United States citizen
· A resident of the county where you register
· At least 18 years old on Election Day
Important dates to remember this election season include:
· Oct. 7: Last day to register to vote
· Oct. 21: Early voting begins
· Oct. 25: Last day to apply for ballot by mail
· Nov. 1: Early voting ends
· Nov. 5: Election Day
For official information, including registration and vote-by-mail deadlines, please visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE.
NEWS
Nelson Street drainage project delayed once again
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Just when everyone thought there was light at the end of the tunnel on the Nelson Street drainage project, City Manager Bert Cunningham said new problems arose last week and the contractor also asked for the rain days reportedly owed per the contract.
In the works for almost a year and closing a major thoroughfare at the same time, the city council was updated at its Monday night meeting. The city manager said it was found the culverts that run from Houston Street to the drop box at Mill and Nelson and from the drop box to the bridge culverts have come loose and must be repaired before any more work can be done at the intersection.
Also, the drop box does not have the correct elevation so water will not enter the drop box under normal rainfall circumstances. Cunningham said problems with the drop box continue to be a sore point after previous questions on incorrect soil compaction that also caused delays.
“The project will not be finished until the contractor gets everything fixed at the box and concrete is poured at the intersection. There are other items that need to be addressed, but the drop box is our main concern,” said the manager.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
Pictured above: Concrete pour on Nelson Street back in July. Courtesy photo
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS10 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint