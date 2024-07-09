SPORTS
Prairie Valley volleyball beats Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs got a look at district opponent Gold-Burg on Tuesday night at the Lady Bears gym.
The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears in a match that pretty fast.
Prairie Valley was coming into the game following a loss against Savoy where the main criticism was too many missed serves from the Lady Bulldogs. New Coach Belinda Lloyd wanted to challenge her team to do better following that performance.
The Lady Bulldogs feature an experienced senior core with playoff experience and expectations to finish amongst the top of the final district standings this season.
For Gold-Burg, the team is still trying to find its footing at this point in the season, following last year where it missed the playoffs.
With the teams at these two different points in the season, the result was not much of a competitive match.
Prairie Valley easily won the first set 25-5 as service errors seemed cleaned up and the Lady Bears struggled with service-receive and creating threatening offense.
Things were more of the same in the second and third set, but Gold-Burg showed improvement in the results. There were tips on balls hit at the net, less hitting errors and good effort to go around. The Lady Bulldogs won the sets 25-9 and 25-12.
For the Lady Bulldogs, it was a good pick me up game for them heading into a tough week next week against where they will play at a tough tournament in Saint Jo.
Lloyd liked that the serving percentage was at a much more acceptable rate after the match when compared to the results against Savoy.
For the Lady Bears, Coach Addison Hoff was frustrated, but tried to look on the side of positive for her team that is still growing on and off the court.
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits faced a tough challenge traveling to Decatur on Tuesday night.
The bigger Lady Eagles won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Rabbits and the match did not start great.
Bowie middle-blocker and captain Callie Curry went down with an ankle injury in the first set that put her out of commission the rest of the match.
It would have been tough even with Curry playing 4A Decatur. Without her, the first set went quickly as the Lady Eagles won 25-11.
However, the team rallied and despite not winning either of the next two sets, the play got better and the results more competitive. Decatur won with the set scores being 25-16 and 25-18, but Coach Ashley Sanders thought Bowie got some good experience from the match.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up a straight sets win at home against Breckenridge on Tuesday.
During the Lady Indians 3-0 sweep, some individual milestones were set for senior Kaygan Stone. She picked up not only her 1,000 career dig but also her 100th career service ace during the match.
She was thankful for the honor after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.
“I’m so happy to be back on the court this year after my surgery and would not be able to accomplish my goals without the support of my team and coaches,” Stone said.
Nocona took care of business with set scores being 25-16, 25-12 and 25-15.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Electra on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers got it done in straight sets against the Lady Tigers.
Saint Jo won with the set scores being 25-16, 25-16 and 25-15.
Coach Kelly Skidmore thought her team hit the ball well and did a good job in the serve-receive part of the match.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up a big win at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles beat Midway in straight sets 3-0 in relatively easy fashion, which was definitely needed for the team.
Bellevue was coming off from playing a really tough tournament in Nocona and the team was hoping to see better results with the season being almost a month old.
Playing a school its own size again, the Lady Eagles dominated the Lady Falcons with set scores being 25-10, 25-9 and 25-5.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough match at Savoy on Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals won in straight sets 3-0, but the Lady Horns played better as the game went along.
Forestburg lost with the set scores being 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19.
Brenna Briles led the team with nine kills and seven assists. Logan Ladewig was right behind her with eight kills and also had a team high seven assists. Karman Willett led the team with eight digs.
Schools run at the Wichita Falls Endurance House
Almost every school in the area competed at the Wichita Falls Endurance House cross country meet on a rainy Wednesday.
The top performing teams from the coverage area were the Saint Jo girl’s team that finished in first place in the JV race and the Bowie boy’s team that finished third overall.
The area girl’s teams all competed in the JV race since its length was the same as the other races they will run this season. 5A and bigger schools lengthen the girl’s cross country race from 3,200 meters to 4,000 meters.
In the race, Saint Jo was led by Abigail Carter who finished seventh overall with a time of 13:01. The Lady Panther top five finishers included Taylor Patrick (13th), Savannah Hill (17th), Kaycee Clark (23rd) and Tatum Morman (31st).
Bowie finished fifth overall with its top runner Laney Segura finishing ninth overall with a time of 13:15. The team’s top five runners also included Brylie Hager (29th), Bella Lozano (32nd), Harlei Hudson (57th) and Isabella Caswell (63rd).
The Bellevue team finished 10th overall and was led by Mattie Broussard who finished second overall with a time of 12:33. The Lady Eagle’s top five runners also included Brittany Gill (54th), Kaycee Conner (64th), Mary Grace Broussard (66th) and Tristan Shook (86th).
Individual runners from schools included Nocona’s Bayler Smith finishing third overall with a time of 12:33 and Linzie Priddy from Prairie Valley who finished sixth overall with a time of 12:48.
In the boy’s race, Bowie was led by Isaac Renteria who finished third overall with a time of 16:48. He was followed close behind by teammate Brayden Willett who finished fourth overall.
The Jackrabbits top five runners also included Sebastian Martinez (11th), Monte Mayfield (33rd) and Russell Anderson (35th).
The Saint Jo team finished sixth overall in the race. The Panthers were led by Barrett Johnson who finished 21st overall with a time of 18:35. The team’s top five runners included Jayden Curry (25th), Elijah Young (26th), Julian Luna (32nd) and Ayden Giambruno (68th).
The Gold-Burg team finished 12th overall at the meet. The Bears top runner was Isaiah Willett who finished 66th overall with a time of 20:58. The team’s top five runners included Jorge Montes (82nd), Efren Villegas (84th), Mason Marshall (91st) and Brady Allen (94th).
Nocona was missing one runner so it was one short of the five runner minimum to compete as a team. The Indians top runner was Omar Salinas who finished 47th with a time of 19:53.
Prairie Valley had one runner compete in the varsity race. Josh Stout finished 13th overall with a time of 18:16.
In the JV boy’s race, Bellevue competed in it. The Eagles were led by River Trail who finished 11th overall with a time of 21:49. The team’s top five runners included Brycen Bancroft (32nd), Cowyn Langford (35th), Aaron Allison (49th) and Hunter Blackburn (52nd).
Bowie Football Interview
