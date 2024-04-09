Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits ended up finishing third in the silver bracket at last week’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament at Nocona.

The Lady Rabbits went 3-4 overall in their third and final tournament of the season, seeing their best results of the season so far.

Bowie struggled during pool play. The Lady Rabbits lost in straight sets against S&S Consolidated and Nocona before losing a more competitive three-set match against Childress. Bowie picked up a win against Henrietta’s JV team in three sets to finish pool play 1-3.

In between the tournament and bracket play, the Lady Rabbits hosted Forestburg on Friday. Bowie won in straight sets, with the scores being 25-12, 25-6 and 25-21.

The Lady Rabbits played into the silver bracket on the final day. Bowie beat Tioga in two competitive sets before falling to Christ Academy in two set sets. The final match was against Newcastle, with the winner earning third place in the bracket. The Lady Rabbis won with little trouble in both sets.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians had a successful tournament of hosting Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake.

The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall, losing only their last two matches in the gold bracket.

Nocona started off the tournament on with three straight matches where the team beat S&S Consolidated, Bowie and Henrietta’s JV without dropping a set. That changed when the Lady Indians played Childress where they barely lost the second set before dominating the first and third set.

This put Nocona in the gold bracket where the team first played Iowa Park. Like earlier in the week, the Lady Indians won, this time in straight sets with little trouble.

Nocona then played Henrietta and the Lady Cats won in straight sets. The Lady Indians last match was against district opponent Windthorst. The first two sets went back and forth as both were competitive and were won by each team. In the third set, the Lady Trojans ran away with it to win, ending Nocona’s tournament on a downer.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a competitive match at home against Collinsville on Friday night.

The Lady Panthers won 3-0 against the Lady Pirates, but two of the sets were close.

Saint Jo wanted to test itself against a solid 2A team after falling in a tough match earlier in the week to Garner.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-21 and then had an easier time in set two where they won 25-16. The third set went down to the wire and took extra points, but Saint Jo pulled out the victory 26-24.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a tough match at Savoy they lost on Friday night.

The Lady Cardinals won 3-1 against a Lady Bulldog team that did not play their best match.

Prairie Valley took care of business in the first set, winning with some authority 25-18 to get the initial lead.

Then Savoy came back, taking advantage of the Lady Bulldogs struggles from the service line to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns scheduled tournament at Pilot Point got canceled last week so they played 3A Bowie on the road on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits won 3-0 against the Lady Horns, but it was not all bad for Forestburg.

Still working on getting their lineup in order after some drama led to two girls quitting the team, the Lady Horns tried to work some of that out against the largest school in Montague County.

Bowie won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-6, showing the gap between the classifications. Then in the third set, Forestburg pounced maybe a bit of the Lady Rabbits complacency or just trying out things in their own roster.

It was competitive throughout but in the end, Bowie pulled out the win 25-21 to secure the victory 3-0.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles had a tough time playing mostly bigger schools at Nocona’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake tournament last week.

The Lady Eagles did pick up a win as they went 1-6, but they also faced a lot of teams that were just beyond them at this moment.

In pool play Bellevue lost to Henrietta, Christ Academy and Poolville in straight sets.

The Lady Eagles did pull out a three-set win against Quanah to end pool play on a positive mark.

Playing in the silver bracket on the final day, things were only a little easier, but the results were still tough.

Bellevue played Newcastle, Blue Ridge and Tioga and lost all three matches in straight sets.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from Gold-Burg’s scheduled match against Perrin-Whitt on Friday.

