2024 Hometown Heroes issue in today’s Bowie News

Bowie High School’s Mighty March Maroon will compete at regional University Interscholastic League marching contest on Oct. 19 in Denton.

The band will march at 10:45 a.m. Saturday for the regional contest at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. Area competition will be the following weekend on Oct. 26. Director German Torres said the band placed third amongst the 3A schools competing at the Springtown March Festival on Oct. 12.

“The students have been making great progress these past few weeks and we are looking forward to what they will do on Saturday,” said Torres.

It was been a busy marching season as along with their regular marching, the band has been preparing by attending marching festival in the Ranchview festival on Oct. 1, Aubrey on Oct. 5 and Springtown last Saturday.

Today’s marching bands have turned to more of a performance piece than traditional marching exploring a story and using props. This year’s program is called, “Mirror Mirror,” a modern show depicting the story of the Evil Queen. Torres said the music included in the show includes “Toxic” by Brittney Spears, “Winter” by Vivaldi, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica and “You Should See Me in My Crown” by Billie Eilish.



