Nocona Rural VFD outfitting engine 331 for new Eagle Point Station
By BARBARA GREEN
Nocona volunteer firefighters diligently continue their efforts to get a truck fully geared up for their newest fire station at Lake Nocona with hopes it could be ready to roll early in the new year.
At a recent rural fire department monthly meeting members were working on the truck and sorting miles of fire hose that will go on Engine 331. The Eagle Point Fire Station is located on the west side of Lake Nocona and has been a work in progress for a little more than two years by the city and rural Nocona firefighters. The departments each station in downtown Nocona, and the rural department has a building with a brush truck at Spanish Fort.
Billy Henley, rural chief and volunteer firefighter for more than 50 years, said their efforts to expand service began about in 2020 and 2021 after the Nocona Lake Estates Fire Department disbanded.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
2024 Hometown Heroes issue in today’s Bowie News
The Bowie News salutes our Hometown Heroes. All the first responders who handle radio calls, man the ambulances, solve crime and run into the fire. Many of these folks are volunteers protecting their community. Find photos of every law enforcement agency and fire department in the Hometown Heroes
Shred-A-Thon almost fills up the Paper Pig
It was a clean-out and throw-out Saturday in Bowie. Members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unloaded items for the shredder hosted for the annual Shred-A-Thon. Box after box of paper were securely destroyed by the giant shredder truck. Members of the chamber board and volunteers helped unloaded boxes when vehicles pulled up. (News photos by Barbara Green)
Bowie Band takes ‘Mirror Mirror’ to UIL Saturday
Bowie High School’s Mighty March Maroon will compete at regional University Interscholastic League marching contest on Oct. 19 in Denton.
The band will march at 10:45 a.m. Saturday for the regional contest at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. Area competition will be the following weekend on Oct. 26. Director German Torres said the band placed third amongst the 3A schools competing at the Springtown March Festival on Oct. 12.
“The students have been making great progress these past few weeks and we are looking forward to what they will do on Saturday,” said Torres.
It was been a busy marching season as along with their regular marching, the band has been preparing by attending marching festival in the Ranchview festival on Oct. 1, Aubrey on Oct. 5 and Springtown last Saturday.
Today’s marching bands have turned to more of a performance piece than traditional marching exploring a story and using props. This year’s program is called, “Mirror Mirror,” a modern show depicting the story of the Evil Queen. Torres said the music included in the show includes “Toxic” by Brittney Spears, “Winter” by Vivaldi, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica and “You Should See Me in My Crown” by Billie Eilish.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
