Nocona Rural VFD outfitting engine 331 for new Eagle Point Station

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Nocona volunteer firefighters diligently continue their efforts to get a truck fully geared up for their newest fire station at Lake Nocona with hopes it could be ready to roll early in the new year.

At a recent rural fire department monthly meeting members were working on the truck and sorting miles of fire hose that will go on Engine 331. The Eagle Point Fire Station is located on the west side of Lake Nocona and has been a work in progress for a little more than two years by the city and rural Nocona firefighters. The departments each station in downtown Nocona, and the rural department has a building with a brush truck at Spanish Fort.

Billy Henley, rural chief and volunteer firefighter for more than 50 years, said their efforts to expand service began about in 2020 and 2021 after the Nocona Lake Estates Fire Department disbanded.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.