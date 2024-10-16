COUNTY LIFE
Shred-A-Thon almost fills up the Paper Pig
It was a clean-out and throw-out Saturday in Bowie. Members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unloaded items for the shredder hosted for the annual Shred-A-Thon. Box after box of paper were securely destroyed by the giant shredder truck. Members of the chamber board and volunteers helped unloaded boxes when vehicles pulled up. (News photos by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Band takes ‘Mirror Mirror’ to UIL Saturday
Bowie High School’s Mighty March Maroon will compete at regional University Interscholastic League marching contest on Oct. 19 in Denton.
The band will march at 10:45 a.m. Saturday for the regional contest at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton. Area competition will be the following weekend on Oct. 26. Director German Torres said the band placed third amongst the 3A schools competing at the Springtown March Festival on Oct. 12.
“The students have been making great progress these past few weeks and we are looking forward to what they will do on Saturday,” said Torres.
It was been a busy marching season as along with their regular marching, the band has been preparing by attending marching festival in the Ranchview festival on Oct. 1, Aubrey on Oct. 5 and Springtown last Saturday.
Today’s marching bands have turned to more of a performance piece than traditional marching exploring a story and using props. This year’s program is called, “Mirror Mirror,” a modern show depicting the story of the Evil Queen. Torres said the music included in the show includes “Toxic” by Brittney Spears, “Winter” by Vivaldi, “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica and “You Should See Me in My Crown” by Billie Eilish.

COUNTY LIFE
National Night Out draws a big crowd
The Montague County Courthouse square was filled with families and folks enjoying the annual National Night Out event hosted by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they served up more than 325 chopped barbecue sandwiches throughout the evening on Oct. 8. This national event is a community building opportunity that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
COUNTY LIFE
Halloween and fall festival events
Trick or treat day in the City of Bowie will be on Oct. 26. Per city council action it takes place the last Saturday before Halloween on Oct. 31.
The Cities of Nocona and Saint Jo trick or treat on Oct. 31.
The staff of North Central Texas College Bowie gets spooky for the annual Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 19. This free event is open to the public and will feature bounce houses, outdoor games, a pumpkin patch for photos and face-painting. Enjoy free concessions and trick or treating.
The members of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church invite you to attend its annual Fall Festival from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 20.
They will be serving hot dogs and chili, along with featuring fun games, candy and festivities for the kids.
Join the residents of Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare for a community trick-or-treat event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Free family fun until the candy runs out. The home is located at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.
