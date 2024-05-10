Bowie tennis falls to Vernon/Iowa Park

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up the first round of district play on Tuesday when they hosted Vernon.

The Lady Lions beat the Lady Rabbits in straight sets 3-0.

Both teams came into the match hoping to earn the first district win after struggling against the other five teams.

The first set started off competitive for the first 20 points as Vernon led only 11-9. Unfortunately, the Lady Lions started to pull away, going on an 8-2 run to go up 19-11.

While Bowie finished the set better as the teams traded points for the next 12 serves, it was not enough to come back from the deficit. Vernon won 25-17 to take the early lead.

The second set again started off competitively with the teams tied at 10-10 after 20 points. The Lady Lions opened up a bit of a lead in the middle of the set up 20-15.

The Lady Rabbits looked to close the gap, going on a 4-1 run and were only trailing 21-19 when Vernon took a time out. Coming out of the break, the Lady Lions closed the set strong to win 25-20. Vernon led 2-0.

The third set saw Bowie trail almost the entire set as it looked like the Lady Lions were on their way to easily close the match out. Vernon was up 12-8, 16-9 and 21-14.

Again, the Lady Rabbits rallied with their backs against the wall late in the set. Bowie went on a 7-3 run to close the lead down to 24-21, but the Lady Lions had match point.

The Lady Rabbits then won the next three points to tie the set up at 24-24. Unfortunately, a net violation error put an end to Bowie’s run and gave Vernon the point and serving for the match. The Lady Lions came through to win the point, the set 26-24 and the match 3-0.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Prairie Valley on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 in district play.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs.

The teams had played two weeks previously at Saint Jo’s tournament and the Lady Panthers won that match 2-0.

Still, with it being a different match format and Prairie Valley playing in front of their home crowd, the Lady Bulldogs were hoping they could compete better with Saint Jo.

The first set proved to be the most competitive of the match as the Lady Panthers won 25-21. The second and third set saw Saint Jo not have to breathe too hard down the stretch. The Lady Panthers won with set scores 25-13 and 25-16.

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first district match at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.

The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.

Both teams were coming off district opening losses in the previous match. Forestburg lost to district favorites Saint Jo while Gold-Burg had lost to surprising upstart Bellevue.

The Lady Horns took care of business, winning with the set scores being 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11.

