Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up the first round of district play on Tuesday when they hosted Vernon.
The Lady Lions beat the Lady Rabbits in straight sets 3-0.
Both teams came into the match hoping to earn the first district win after struggling against the other five teams.
The first set started off competitive for the first 20 points as Vernon led only 11-9. Unfortunately, the Lady Lions started to pull away, going on an 8-2 run to go up 19-11.
While Bowie finished the set better as the teams traded points for the next 12 serves, it was not enough to come back from the deficit. Vernon won 25-17 to take the early lead.
The second set again started off competitively with the teams tied at 10-10 after 20 points. The Lady Lions opened up a bit of a lead in the middle of the set up 20-15.
The Lady Rabbits looked to close the gap, going on a 4-1 run and were only trailing 21-19 when Vernon took a time out. Coming out of the break, the Lady Lions closed the set strong to win 25-20. Vernon led 2-0.
The third set saw Bowie trail almost the entire set as it looked like the Lady Lions were on their way to easily close the match out. Vernon was up 12-8, 16-9 and 21-14.
Again, the Lady Rabbits rallied with their backs against the wall late in the set. Bowie went on a 7-3 run to close the lead down to 24-21, but the Lady Lions had match point.
The Lady Rabbits then won the next three points to tie the set up at 24-24. Unfortunately, a net violation error put an end to Bowie’s run and gave Vernon the point and serving for the match. The Lady Lions came through to win the point, the set 26-24 and the match 3-0.
Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Prairie Valley on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 in district play.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs.
The teams had played two weeks previously at Saint Jo’s tournament and the Lady Panthers won that match 2-0.
Still, with it being a different match format and Prairie Valley playing in front of their home crowd, the Lady Bulldogs were hoping they could compete better with Saint Jo.
The first set proved to be the most competitive of the match as the Lady Panthers won 25-21. The second and third set saw Saint Jo not have to breathe too hard down the stretch. The Lady Panthers won with set scores 25-13 and 25-16.
Forestburg vs Gold-Burg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first district match at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.
Both teams were coming off district opening losses in the previous match. Forestburg lost to district favorites Saint Jo while Gold-Burg had lost to surprising upstart Bellevue.
The Lady Horns took care of business, winning with the set scores being 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Nocona raising money for Gomez family
Nocona football senior Jose Gomez suffered a severe head injury on Sept. 27 during the Indians football game against Alvord. While he has been released from the hospital, the Nocona community is planning to raise some money for his family for his medical expenses. On Oct. 10, the Nocona Church of Christ will have a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. Tickes can be purchased at Nocona’s Grace & Grit Boutique. On Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m. there will be a sip and shot at Grace & Grit, with 10% of the sales going to towards the family. From Oct. 9 -Oct. 12 there will be a silent auction at Grace & Grit. You can bid in person at the store or on the Facebook page. Bidding will close at 4 p.m. Winners will be contacted on Oct. 14 for payment and to pick up the items. For those wanting to donate to the silent auction, you can message Grace & Grit on Facebook.
Area athletes run at Midway
Runners from Bowie, Gold-Burg, Prairie Valley, Forestburg and Bellevue ran at Henrietta Midway on Wednesday.
Some highlights included the Bowie boys finishing first overall both as a team and individually while Bellevue had the top runner in the girl’s race.
The Jackrabbits were led by Isaac Renteria and Brayden Willett who finished first and second overall, with Renteria getting a time of 17:28. Bowie’s top five runners also included Russell Anderson (9th), Monte Mayfield (11th) and Hayden Sutton (18th).
The Lady Rabbits team finished fourth overall with the top runner Ollie Gaston earning seventh place with a time of 13:47. Bowie’s top five runners included Bella Lozano (12th), Laney Segura (30th), Isabella Caswell (50th) and Brilee Lemons (51st).
The Bellevue Lady Eagles finished sixth overall and top runner Mattie Broussard got first overall with a time of 13:11. Bellevue’s top five runners included Kaycee Conner (36th), Marcy Grace Broussard (37th), Tristan Shook (44th) and Brooklyn Shook (58th).
The next top team was the Gold-Burg boy’s team who got 11th place. Effren Villgegas was the Bears first runner who finished 50th with a time of 23:24. Gold-Burg’s top five runners included Corbin Gilbert (55th), Isaiah Willett (65th), Jorge Montes (67th) and Mason Marshall (75th).
The Bellevue boy’s team placed right behind Gold-Burg in 12th place. The Eagles top runner was River Trail who finished 57th with a time of 24:28. The top five runners on the team were Brycen Bancroft (63rd), Ryan Jones (69th), Brennan Criswell (74th) and Bryce Ramsey (80th).
Not all schools had five runners to fill out a team and had its runners compete as individuals.
At Prairie Valley, Linzie Priddy got sixth in the girls race with a time of 13:46. The top boy runner for the Bulldogs was Josh Stout who finished in seventh place with a time of 19:16.
For Forestburg, the top runner was Jesse Wadsworth who got 14th in the boy’s race with a time of 20:18.
The Gold-Burg girls had Alyson Rojas compete where she finished 61st with a time of 19:51.
To see results of all high school runners from the meet, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Bowie tennis falls to Vernon/Iowa Park
The Bowie tennis team had a tough week with losses against Vernon and Iowa Park on Monday and Tuesday.
Both matches were unfortunately one-sided 18-1 defeats as the Jackrabbits were overwhelmed by some of the best teams they faced all season.
Bowie first played Vernon. Originally the duel was scheduled for early in September, but weather meant it was pushed back. The Lions’ program is one of the best in the area and showed it.
The match the Jackrabbits won came with Cooper Martin winning his sixth position boy’s singles match 8-6.
Bowie nearly got another match to go its way, but lost in a third set tie breaker. Second position girls doubles team Willow Siebert and Alyssa Airington won the first set 6-4, but just barely lost set two 7-6. This set up a third set tie breaker where Vernon won 10-4.
The Jackrabbits then played Iowa Park and the result was similar though the team had a few closer matches.
Bowie’s one win came from the first position girl’s doubles team of Heidi Siebert and Laney Enlow. The pair lost the first set 6-2, but bounced back to win set two in dominating fashion 6-1. In the third set tie breaker, Siebert and Enlow were able to carry some of the momentum from the previous set as it won 10-6.
Technically, the Jackrabbits won one other match though it did not count. Seventh position girls’ singles Ava Dalme won her match 6-4.
Bowie nearly won two other matches, both of them girl’s singles matches. Heidi, playing in first position, narrowly lost her match 9-7. Lily Hodges, playing in fifth position, also lost her match by the score of 9-7.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
