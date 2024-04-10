NEWS
Governor unveils “One Pill Kills”
|Governor Abbott, Texas College Football Coaches Unveil New One Pill Kills VideoRaises Awareness, Educates Young Texans About Dangers Of Fentanyl AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today unveiled a new One Pill Kills video that will play at high school football games across the state tonight during Friday Night Lights for Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month. The Governor alongside Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Joey McGuire, Texas A&M University Head Football Coach Mike Elko, University of Texas Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian, and University of Houston Head Football Coach Willie Fritz came together in a new video to raise awareness and educate young Texans about the deadly consequences of fentanyl. As part of Texas’ comprehensive “One Pill Kills” campaign, the fentanyl awareness video will be played at Friday night high school football games across Texas during the month of October. WATCH: Governor Abbott, Texas College Football Coaches To Young Texans: One Pill Kills
“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer that continues to rip away loved ones, leaving behind unimaginable grief,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure all Texans, particularly our young students, know about the dangers of this deadly drug, I partnered with Coaches Joey McGuire, Mike Elko, Steve Sarkisian, and Willie Fritz to raise awareness during high school football games across Texas for Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month. Texas continues to develop new, innovative ways to fight back against the fentanyl crisis and to save countless lives from this growing threat.” Fentanyl is the leading killer of Americans ages 18-45. Fentanyl-related deaths in Texas increased over 600% from 2019 to 2023, taking the lives of more than 7,000 innocent Texans in just four years. Knowing how to recognize the signs of fentanyl poisoning and having open conversations about the dangers of fentanyl can help save a life. Earlier this week, the Governor issued a proclamation declaring October 2024 as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to raise awareness and educate Texans about the dangers of fentanyl to save more lives. Last year, Governor Abbott signed four pivotal laws to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis: House Bill 6 (Goldman/Huffman) creates a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death, enhances the criminal penalty for the manufacturing or delivery of fentanyl, and requires deaths caused by fentanyl to be designated as fentanyl toxicity or fentanyl poisoning on a death certificate. Current law does not require such classification on a death certificate, with most fentanyl-related deaths currently classified as an overdose. House Bill 3144 (Lujan/Campbell) establishes October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to help increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl. House Bill 3908 (Wilson/Creighton), also known as Tucker’s Law, requires public schools each year to provide research-based instruction on fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning awareness to students grades 6 through 12. The bill also requires the Governor to designate a Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week. Senate Bill 867 (West/Rose) allows the distribution of opioid antagonists, including life-saving NARCAN, to Texas colleges and universities to prevent opioid poisonings.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3igWVapgYk
Watch the video here.
NEWS
Bowie throws out the fall welcome mat
Bowie welcomes the fall season this weekend with one of its largest events the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival on Oct. 5.
Hosted by Bowie Community Development, this festival celebrates the unique history of Bowie that developed out of a train track tent city. Young men from the burgeoning community would take bread or biscuits, along with fried chicken, and sell it to train passengers when the trains would stop in Bowie. Many of these chicken and bread boys went on to be prominent business people including Amon Carter.
Chicken and Bread Days celebrates its 29th year of filling the community with fun activities, music and food.
While the festival begins on Saturday, the fun starts the night before with the Harvest Sip & Stroll With Me on Oct. 4. There are 20 locations hosting Sip & Stroll stops throughout downtown Bowie from 5-8 p.m.
It is just $15 for a Sip & Stroll armband which includes a commemorative souvenir glass. Previous strollers are encouraged to bring their past Sip glass as present supplies are limited. All proceeds go to the beautification projects for City of Bowie Community Development.
NEWS
Saint Jo City Council approves budget, tax rate
The Saint Jo City Council approved its 2024-25 budget at its last meeting with few changes to expenses, and a decrease in the 2024 tax rate.
City Secretary Debbie Dennis said there was little change in the budget with no additional staff or equipment purchases. There also was no employee pay increase this year.
In general fund revenues the city is projecting $705,475, which is slightly lower than the 2023-24 budget of $798,229, which included $115,000 in COVID reserve funds which is $20,000 this year. The council approves a general fund budget, water and sewer utility budget and a fire budget.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Montague School prepares 100th celebration
Montague School’s staff and students invite you to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a reception and program at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the school campus in Montague.
The evening will feature a history presentation by Jack Nabours and Paulette Fenoglio. There will be campus tours, past yearbooks will be available for viewing and purchase, plus hors d’oeuvres and cake.
The public is invited to commemorate a century of educational excellence and community spirit. Alumni, current and former staff, students and community members are encouraged to attend. Montague Independent School District operates with eight grades serving 163 students with about 29 people on staff.
Those with questions may call the Superintendent Carla Hennessey at 894-2811.
