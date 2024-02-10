Bowie throws out the fall welcome mat

Bowie welcomes the fall season this weekend with one of its largest events the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival on Oct. 5.

Hosted by Bowie Community Development, this festival celebrates the unique history of Bowie that developed out of a train track tent city. Young men from the burgeoning community would take bread or biscuits, along with fried chicken, and sell it to train passengers when the trains would stop in Bowie. Many of these chicken and bread boys went on to be prominent business people including Amon Carter.

Chicken and Bread Days celebrates its 29th year of filling the community with fun activities, music and food.

While the festival begins on Saturday, the fun starts the night before with the Harvest Sip & Stroll With Me on Oct. 4. There are 20 locations hosting Sip & Stroll stops throughout downtown Bowie from 5-8 p.m.

It is just $15 for a Sip & Stroll armband which includes a commemorative souvenir glass. Previous strollers are encouraged to bring their past Sip glass as present supplies are limited. All proceeds go to the beautification projects for City of Bowie Community Development.