Robots draw kids to stem club
By BARBARA GREEN
Who doesn’t love a robot? From “The Jetsons” to “The Terminator” or an evening of “Battlebots,” we are all drawn in by the allure of the space age and robotics is a big part of that world. A future that can change the way the world works and develops.
The Montague County 4-H STEM Robotics Club is nearing its 10th year of empowering students by teaching fundamental science concepts through the scientific method and engineering design. In a support letter adult leaders of the club explain robotics touch every part of our lives, from the food we eat to the cars we drive, making life more efficient, exciting and fun.
“With the field of robotics growing rapidly, Texas 4-H is positioned to help inspire the next generation of innovators. We offer hands-on experiences where young people learn how to design, build and program robots,” states the club advisors in the letter.
The club was formed in 2015 driven by Tonya Kurosky, whose children are involved in 4-H activities. Her son Will was very interested in robotics, but as her children have grown she stepped back and other adult leaders joined to help grow the club to more than a dozen members.
Right now they try to meet two Saturday mornings a month often in the courthouse annex at Montague. That location may change depending on availability of the room.
The meeting is filled with the high energy of children as young as age nine as the first-timers get a look at the EV3 Lego Mindstorm robots and the laptops used for the programming.
At one end the newcomers are working with Pete Rohde, club technical advisor, as they are introduced to the programming. At the other end of the room more experienced members work with the teams getting ready for the upcoming State Fair robotics competition that was Oct. 17.
Grand Jury indictments filed for fall
The following indictments were issued out of the Montague County Grand Jury during the October and September sessions.
For October there were 15 indictments issued out of the Oct. 16 session including eight that were sealed awaiting the arrest of suspects. For Sept. 11 there were nine indictments including one that was sealed.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Oct. 16 indictments
Darrel Keith Berry Jr., possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, March 9 offense, $10,000 bond.
Kristen Michelle Clark, possession of a controlled substance under one gram, March 15 offense, $2,500 bond.
Daniel Eugene Edwards Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, March 9, $5,000 bond.
Joseph Ban Freeman, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, July 11, $7,000 bond.
Charles Michael Pruitt, possession of a controlled substance under one gram, Aug. 29, $7,000 bond.
David Riley Smith, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, July 11, $7,000 bond.
Bradley Neil Willett, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, July 12, $7,000 bond.
Lisa Marie McEachern, possession of a controlled substance under one gram, March 19, $20,000 bond.
Early voting opens Monday for Nov. 5 election
Early voting for what many expect to be the biggest election in U.S. history begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.
Texas has seen its registered voters grow to more than 18 million and the turnout for Nov. 5 will be huge, so early voting may be the easier path.
Along with the presidential and national races Montague County voters will cast ballots in six location elections for city council and school board positions.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said her staff and the team of judges and clerks have been working hard to be prepared and they are ready to start the process. For early voting she emphasized the extended hours only apply to the annex location at Montague. See schedule of times below.
Location and times
The early voting locations are as follows: Montague County Courthouse annex in Montague; Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham; H.J. Justin Community Room, 102 Clay, Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.
Registered voters in the county may cast their ballots at any of these locations due to Montague County operating under countywide voting. Remember to bring along a photo ID.
Here is the schedule for early voting:
Oct. 21-25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., all four locations open.
Oct. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., courthouse annex location only.
Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bowie senior citizen center, Justin building and Saint Jo Civic Center.
Mountain bike trail idea offered to the city
By BARBARA GREEN
Two local citizens made a pitch this week to the Bowie City Council to develop bike trails possibly at Selma Park or Pelham Park, which they said could become an attraction for people to visit the city.
Yancy Cordell and Steve Kutie spoke to the council Monday night noting they had already met with the parks board, which directed them to the city officials.
Cordell said there are about 20 acres of land that could be used at Selma Park and in the past there have been some trails on the property. He added it would probably not be that expensive to do a project here.
“We could probably get three miles, but it would not be an aggressive trail, more of a place where families and kids could ride. It would be more like a green trail, but you could put in a few jumps or small obstacles. It would be pretty simple,” explained Cordell.
