Public meeting about ER on Oct. 30

There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Bowie Community Center for citizens to discuss ideas on what can be done to initiate a process for another hospital or emergency room in Bowie.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said he has helped organize the meeting as a citizen who is interested in getting health care back into Bowie. He noted the city of Bowie is not involved in this process.

There will be a moderator and an agenda for discussion. While the meeting is an opportunity to explore all ideas related to this issue, Cunningham said it appears once more the creating of a taxing hospital district will be the only way to sustain and subsidize either a hospital or ER.

“The first question needs to be for those in attendance how many people want a hospital district. If we can’t do that we are wasting our time. There is no other way it will succeed, it can’t exist if it is not subsidized,” said the city manager.

Cunningham turned to other questions such as seeing who would volunteer to serve on the first board, who will carry petition that asks for an election and all the things like that.

“My position excludes me from the process, but I want to help initiate it because I am a lifelong citizen of Bowie,” he concluded.

